Crowds gather as Queen Elizabeth's coffin journeys to Edinburgh

1News' Sunday updates as the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II and welcomes the reign of King Charles III.

Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through (Source: Associated Press)

What you need to know

Queen Elizabeth II has died after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

She died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland.

King Charles III, formerly the Prince of Wales, is the new monarch.

9.50pm: The Queen's coffin has started its journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh. Thousands are expected to pay their respects along the way.

9.30pm: While the Queen’s funeral will take place on September 19 at 10pm NZT, there are some key events that will precede it.

915pm: Decades of memories are flooding back for older Kiwis after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. 1News' Kim Baker Wilson spoke to some to see what the Queen's loss means to them.

9pm: The tiny hamlet of Ballater is nestled right next to the royal family's Balmoral Estate and thousands flocked to the village on Sunday to pay their respects. Even the local butcher knew the Queen.

8.10pm: Members of the Wellington Welsh Corgi Club and their dogs took to Queen Elizabeth II Park and went for a "royal walkabout" on Sunday. They say they know exactly why the Queen loved the breed, describing their dogs as loyal, athletic and lively.

The Queen had more than 30 corgis over the years and they had an important role in her life.

One proud owner Michael Romanos told 1News his latest corgi was his seventh. "The first corgi I ever had was in the late 1960s when I was a teenager. The Queen inspired me to get a corgi," he said.

7.30pm: The Scottish capital of Edinburgh is preparing for the arrival of the Queen's coffin on Sunday morning (local time).

Members of the 4th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Royal Marine band service rehearse outside St Giles' Cathedral. (Source: Associated Press)

Members of the military have been rehearsing for the arrival of the Queen's hearse at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

They rehearsed during the night-time hours to ensure that there would be no spectators and ensure the process is precise and ready for the occasion.

7.24pm: Church services across the UK to honour the Queen as the nation wakes up to its first Sunday morning since her death.

5.33pm: A horse bred by Queen Elizabeth II won a race at Pimlico on Saturday (local time), two days after the British monarch died following seven decades on the throne.

West Newton, a 6-year-old gelding, with jockey Forest Boyce, rallies from sixth place to win by a half-length at Pimlico. (Source: Associated Press)

West Newton, a six-year-old gelding, rallied from sixth place to win by a half-length at the track in Baltimore. He ran 1 1/8 miles on turf in 1:52.12 in the US$36,000 race. The gelding was ridden by Forest Boyce and trained by Richard Hendriks - Horse bred by Queen Elizabeth II wins race at Pimlico

5.20pm: Q+A spoke to Simon Woolf who was an official photographer for the Queen's tours to New Zealand, like his father had been before him.

Simon himself sold his first picture of the Queen in 1981, a girl presenting the Queen with some flowers, after beating the travelling British paparazzi to the spot - Wellington family and Queen Elizabeth bonded over photography

4.20pm: 1News reporter Anna Burns-Francis is in Scotland. She wrote this piece about the close relationship shared between Queen Elizabeth II and the small village of Ballater.

It's the closest pocket of civilisation to the Queen's summer estate at Balmoral. And it's not hard to see why she loved coming here ever since she was a child.

She ordered goods from neighbourhood store owners, she contracted local handymen to fix her radio or TV. She was determined to be treated by the townspeople as just another regular village resident - Opinion: Queen treated the villagers of Ballater like family

3.50pm: 1News reporter Joy Reid is on the ground in London. She filed this piece on Harry and Meghan - Shock, and hope, as Harry and Meghan join William and Kate on walkabout

3.25pm: Governor-General of Australia David Hurley has officially proclaimed King Charles III as the King of Australia at a ceremony in Canberra.

3.22pm: A Government spokesperson said Cabinet will consider options for a New Zealand memorial service and public holiday at its meeting tomorrow.

1.15pm: The proclamation wrapped up around 1pm.

1News has reporters on the ground in the Pacific and the UK as the world mourns the Queen's death. They have filed the following pieces:

- Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver in Fiji - Despite complicated UK relationship, Fijians mourn the Queen

- 1News reporter Jordyn Rudd, who was in the middle of her OE, in London - Opinion: Nothing could prepare you for the Buckingham Palace outpouring of love

- 1News presenter Melissa Stokes in London - Opinion: Tears, reflection and sense of history in London

- 1News reporter Joy Reid in London - Opinion: King Charles well prepared for role, but challenges remain

12.38pm: The proclamation of King Charles III is underway in Wellington. You can watch the live stream here.

Dame Cindy Kiro speaks at the proclamation ceremony. (Source: Supplied)

11.33am: Australia's prime minister Anthony Albanese has announced on Twitter September 22 will be a public holiday. It will be a national day of mourning for the Queen.

On September 22 there will be a public holiday for the National Day of Mourning for Her Majesty The Queen. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 10, 2022

11.15am: A contingent from the Defence Force is set to head to the UK to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

NZDF contingent marching in London earlier this year as part of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 70th Jubilee celebrations. (Source: NZDF)

More than 30 personnel from the navy, army and air force will begin to leave the country today on civilian flights.

The contingent's role will be to march in the funeral procession with UK armed forces and those of other Commonwealth countries who have significant links to the late Queen. This will require several days of in-country preparation and rehearsals before the funeral.

The contingent will return to New Zealand later this month following the end of formal mourning activities.

9.55am: In Wellington today the Proclamation of Accession Ceremony will take place, followed by an artillery salute. It is the formal acknowledgement that New Zealand has a new King You can watch it live on the 1News website or on TVNZ1.

8.50am: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, joined Prince William and his wife Kate at Windsor Castle on Saturday (local time). It was the first time that the quarrelling younger royal generation had worked together publicly since the Sussexes stepped aside from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.

Click here for more.

The first public Proclamation of the new King is read at St James’s Palace following today's Accession Council.



Tomorrow there will be Proclamations in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 10, 2022

8.20am: Details of public proclamation events around the UK for King Charles II are being released.

In Edinburgh, the Lord Lyon King of Arms will read the proclamation to a crowd at the Mercat Cross around midday Sunday (local time), followed by a 21-gun salute from Edinburgh Castle.

In Cardiff, the proclamation will take place at Cardiff Castle around midday on Sunday (local time), followed by a 21-gun salute.

Near Belfast, the Accession Proclamation will be read at Hillsborough Castle at the same time.

READ MORE: William and Kate, Harry and Meghan greet crowds at Windsor Castle

7.20am: Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "Her Majesty's death at Balmoral Castle means Scotland has lost one of its most dedicated and beloved servants. The grief we have seen across the world has been profound and deeply touching.

"It will be especially poignant to see Her Majesty's coffin begin its journey from her Aberdeenshire home to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

"This is a chance for people to gather together publicly and begin to mark our country's shared loss."

6.58am: His Majesty King Charles III's programme for the coming days has been released. On Sunday morning (UK time), he will meet the Commonwealth Secretary General at Buckingham Palace and then host the Realm High Commissioners and their spouses in the palace's Bow Room.

King Charles III, and Camilla the Queen Consort, look at floral tributes. (Source: Associated Press)

On Monday, he will travel with the Queen Consort, Camilla, to Westminster Hall "where both Houses of Parliament will meet to express their condolences at the demise of the Queen. The King will make his reply".

The King and the Queen Consort will then fly to Edinburgh, where he will have an audience with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon among other engagements, and where he will also attend Scottish Parliament to receive a "Motion of Condolence".

READ MORE: 'Thank you, ma'am' - across the UK, a nation mourns

The next morning, the King and Queen Consort will travel to Belfast to meet Northern Ireland's Secretary of State and receive a message of condolence from the Northern Ireland Assembly. They will then leave Belfast for London.

On Wednesday, September 14, the King will lead the procession to deliver the Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state for four days.

On Friday September 16, the King and the Queen Consort will visit Wales, with details of this trip to come.

From left, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at Windsor Castle. (Source: Associated Press)

6.40am: William, the new Prince of Wales, has released a statement remembering the Queen.

"On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute," it reads. "I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful."

"I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.

"She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real."

pic.twitter.com/BDm2ZR34Uz — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 10, 2022

6.25am: Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will begin at 11am UK time (10pm NZT) on Monday, September 19. Before that time, the Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects.

Her Majesty's journey from Balmoral to London will begin at 10am UK time (9pm NZT) today.