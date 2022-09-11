Shock, and hope, as Harry and Meghan join William and Kate on walkabout

You could hear audible gasps and whispers went around the press pen. “Oh my goodness - there’s Harry, AND there’s Meghan WITH William and Catherine."

Media colleagues started frantically dialling their producers, “put me on live... NOW.”

This sudden display of unity from the brothers was very unexpected.

The media first got wind that there could be a walkabout when barriers outside the Windsor Castle gate started to go up.

Everyone assumed that it would be the newly titled Prince and Princess of Wales. It was, but it was who else stepped out of the car at the same time that brought the shock factor.

The relationship between the two princes has been strained of late. They’ve been quarrelling and not spoken for two years. They haven’t publicly worked together since March 2020.

Yet here they were. Every eye was on them as they walked in a line, dressed in black. Their body language was heavily analysed. They stuck to their pairs for most part, but at times they discussed the cards and flowers together… they stood side by side. They didn’t ignore each other, they also didn’t gush.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, look at the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle. (Source: Associated Press)

Then they split off and took a side each as they walked down the Long Walk talking to the crowds that had come out to pay respects to their grandmother.

The crowds were delighted at the unexpected visitors. They’d come to pay respects to the Queen and the future of the monarchy had come to say thanks.

The symbolism of the reunion is momentous.

It’s pained the British people to see their two princes quarrelling. One lady said that she hoped today had “drawn a line under what’s happened historically and it’s a really strong sense of unity I think for the royal family and it was really lovely to see, very lovely to see.”

It was. Whether it’s long lasting is still unclear, but it’s a start.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Kate, Princess of Wales, look at floral tributes as they meet members of the public on a walkabout at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Source: Associated Press)

A palace aide says that it was the elder brother who extended the olive branch to his younger sibling today, inviting Prince Harry and his wife to join him and the Princess of Wales on the walkabout.

It was accepted.

There’s no suggestion the brothers have fully restored their relationship, but today gives hope.

Amazingly the Queen is still managing to unite others even in her death.