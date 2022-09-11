Opinion: Tears, reflection and sense of history in London

Gary had come from 'the north', he told us.

He'd driven several hundred miles that morning, just to stand among the crowd at Buckingham Palace. There wasn't much to see, the occasional delivery truck passing by, Union Jack flags being hoisted on the mall. Preparations in full swing. But Gary, like the rest of the thousands bunched in tight between the barricades in the late summer sun, just wanted to be a part of it. To take his place in this moment in history.

The mood in London is surprisingly upbeat. Maybe it's the sunshine, and even in the heaving masses around the palace it's easy to strike up a conversation. Deference for the former monarch is a popular topic of discussion. Her dedication to service, even till her final days, brought an unexpected tear from Fiona from Bath, another who’d travelled hours just to 'be' here. She hadn’t felt so emotional about it all before visiting, but seeing the heartfelt, handwritten notes attached to the endless bouquets of flowers brought it out of her.

There’s a special area in St James' Park, a stone’s throw from the palace, sectioned off for floral tributes to avoid them piling up and blocking off the gates.

Thousands of bunches of flowers have been left so far, with notes declaring deep love and affection for the former Queen: "You were the sun that woke us up every morning", "thank you for getting us through tough times" and "the world is a better place because of you" are typical of the tone.

There are also many references to Paddington Bear, after the Queen’s surprising double act with the stowaway from deepest darkest Peru during her platinum jubilee celebrations: "RIP on your everlasting search for marmalade your majesty!" one well-wisher wrote.

It's reflective, sometimes even a little festive here for now, but more sombre days are no doubt ahead. Many more may find themselves overcome, and like Fiona shedding a tear or two, before the formalities are finished.