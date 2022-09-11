Horse bred by Queen Elizabeth II wins race at Pimlico

Source: Associated Press

A horse bred by Queen Elizabeth II won a race at Pimlico on Saturday (local time), two days after the British monarch died following seven decades on the throne.

West Newton, a 6-year-old gelding, with jockey Forest Boyce, rallies from sixth place to win by a half-length at Pimlico.

West Newton, a 6-year-old gelding, with jockey Forest Boyce, rallies from sixth place to win by a half-length at Pimlico. (Source: Associated Press)

West Newton, a six-year-old gelding, rallied from sixth place to win by a half-length at the track in Baltimore. He ran 1 1/8 miles on turf in 1:52.12 in the US$36,000 race. The gelding was ridden by Forest Boyce and trained by Richard Hendriks.

West Newton is out of the mare Queen's Prize, also bred by the late monarch.

The victory was worth US$21,000 for owner Upland Flats Racing. West Newton paid US$16.20 to win on a US$2 bet.

READ MORE: William and Kate, Harry and Meghan greet crowds at Windsor Castle

The gelding began his career in England. West Newton had most recently competed over hurdles. It was his fourth win in 19 career starts.

The Queen died on Friday (NZT) at age 96.

WorldRoyaltyUK and EuropeQueen Elizabeth II 1926-2022Animals

Popular Stories

1

Kaikōura boat tragedy caused by collision with whale, sources claim

2

Shock, and hope, as Harry and Meghan join William and Kate on walkabout

3

Emergency housing 'working as best it can' - Megan Woods

4

'The horse track looks junk' - SVG bemused by Pukekohe's closure

5

LIVE: NZ acknowledges King Charles III as sovereign in Wellington

Latest Stories

LIVE: NZ acknowledges King Charles III as sovereign in Wellington

Horse bred by Queen Elizabeth II wins race at Pimlico

Poll: 47% of Christchurch voters think $683m stadium value for money

Wellington family and Queen Elizabeth bonded over photography

Related Stories

LIVE: NZ acknowledges King Charles III as sovereign in Wellington

Wellington family and Queen Elizabeth bonded over photography

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area