Opinion: Queen treated the villagers of Ballater like family

Anna Burns-Francis
By Anna Burns-Francis
Source: 1News

Ballater is a beautiful Scotland village tucked in amongst rolling country hills, sweeping moors and winding hedgerow roads.

People lay cards and flowers for the Queen in Ballater.

It's also the little hamlet closest to the Queen's summer estate at Balmoral. And it's not hard to see why she loved coming here ever since she was a child.

The town has a population of less than 1500. Take a stroll along the main street and you'll find someone who knew her, met her, and has kind words to say about her.

Queen Elizabeth II was a popular figure here - and not because she was famous. It was because she had no qualms about popping into town if she wanted to make a particular purchase.

She ordered goods from neighbourhood store owners, she contracted local handymen to fix her radio or TV. She was determined to be treated by the townspeople as just another regular village resident.

As butcher Brian Scott will tell you, he's not really a local - he's only lived in the village for 33 years. But he served the Queen her favourite pork chipolatas that whole time.

He served the rest of the royal family too - to anyone in Ballater, they're not really the monarchy - they're just a private family that live up the road, and like to come into town and browse the shops sometimes.

And all that might seem like a bit of a contradiction to outsiders, familiar with the sometimes quite-outspoken Scottish opposition to the influence of a British royal family.

Polling says that at any time, between half and two-thirds of Scots want to break from the monarchy and claim complete independence.

But the death of a monarch has made clear the distinction - and perhaps, explains most clearly why Queen Elizabeth II was so popular throughout her reign - she was the head of the royal family, but she never failed to treat the people she met with humility and kindness, as if they were her own family.

And the people of Ballater were happy to treat her just the same.

