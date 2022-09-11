William and Kate, Harry and Meghan greet crowds at Windsor Castle

<p>Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, joined Prince William and his wife Kate at Windsor Castle to view floral tributes left by the public in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.</p> <p>The two princes and their wives took time to study the bouquets before greeting crowds of well-wishers pressed against road barriers outside the gates of Windsor Castle.</p> <p>It was the two couples' first public appearance since the queen died on Thursday (local time).</p> <p>In this time of sorrow for the House of Windsor, there were hints of a possible family reconciliation. Prince William and his brother Harry, together with Catherine, now Princess of Wales and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, delighted mourners near Windsor Castle with a surprise joint appearance to thank the public for their floral tributes and condolences.</p> <p>It was the first time that the quarrelling younger royal generation had worked together publicly since the Sussexes stepped aside from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. The thousands who flocked to Windsor on a sunny day were in their thrall, as the couples gratefully accepted flowers, talked to parents and children at length, shook hands and accepted heartfelt condolences.</p> <p>Meghan approached a teenager in the crowd, who put her hand over her mouth in shock. The pair spoke briefly then the girl said: "Can I have a hug?" Meghan leaned in to give her a big hug.</p> <p>Catherine, for her part, focused on young children in the crowd, bending down low to speak to them warmly face-to-face.</p>