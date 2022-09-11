Key events leading up to Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Source: 1News

The Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday September 19 at 11am in the UK (10pm NZT), with some key events to take place before then.

Overnight the Queen's body will be driven the six-hour journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The next day, the oak coffin will be carried in procession along Edinburgh's Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral.

King Charles III and other members of the royal family will follow on foot. A service will take place and then the Queen's body will lie in rest for 24 hours of continuous vigil when the public can come and pay their respects.

Overnight Tuesday NZT, the coffin - accompanied by the Princess Royal, will be flown to Buckingham Palace. Twenty-four hours later, the coffin on a gun carriage will be conveyed up the mall, through central London to Westminster Hall.

The Queen will lie in state there for four days, with many thousands expected to file past her coffin.

The monarch will be laid to rest at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

On September 19, the coffin will be taken to Westminster Abbey, the royal family again walking behind.

After the Queen’s state funeral, she will be laid to rest in the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Britain's longest reigning monarch died on Friday morning (NZ time) at the age of 96.

