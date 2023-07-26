Timeline: The mysterious disappearance of Yanfei Bao

Last Wednesday, Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao was seen out door-knocking in Wigram.

She's been missing ever since, with an investigation ongoing. Here's how it's unfolded so far:

Wednesday, July 19: Bao, 44, is seen in the Wigram area around Vickery's Road about 10.30am.

She was out door-knocking, trying to drum up business. She vanished without a trace.

Thursday, July 20: Police appeal for information after Bao is reported missing.

"Police and Ms Bao's loved ones have concerns for her welfare, and it is out of character for her to have not been in touch," Canterbury Investigations Inspector Nicola Reeves said.

Harcourts real estate agent Yanfei Bao was last seen on Wednesday morning, door-knocking in the suburb of Wigram. (Source: Facebook)

Police said her vehicle, a silver Nissan Dualis registration PKT556, was located nearby in Iroquois Place, Wigram.

"Our nine-year-old daughter and I are desperately seeking any information that could lead us to her whereabouts," Bao's husband Paul Gooch wrote on Facebook.

Friday, July 21: The search ramps up. At a media conference, Reeves reveals they've found Bao's cellphone.

It was on the side of the Southern Motorway near Blakes Road, about seven kilometres away from where she went missing.

A friend of Bao said on Facebook she had last spoken to the real estate agent on WeChat at 11.16am on Wednesday — about 45 minutes after she was last seen.

Saturday, July 22: Police are working through "more than 40 pieces of information from the public" about the case after their appeal.

Later in the day, a vehicle is seized and two addresses are searched, one in Bryndwr and one in Wigram.

"As a result, several people are assisting Police with enquiries," a police spokesperson said.

Sunday, July 23: A man is arrested and charged with kidnapping. He was arrested at an airport.

Police appeal for sightings of a silver Mitsubishi sedan, registration DPH101.

It has a distinctive yellow diamond sticker with a black kiwi on its boot.

Silver Mitsubishi with kiwi sticker on back. (Source: Supplied)

"We're interested in sightings of the vehicle... with a particular focus on the vehicle's location on Wednesday, 19 July, in Wigram, Hornby, Tai Tapu, Halswell, Redcliffs, and New Brighton," police said.

Monday, July 24: Police search another property, on Trevor St in Hornby.

The man charged with kidnapping over Bao's disappearance is granted interim name suppression at the Christchurch District Court.

He is remanded in custody.

Police continue to urge anyone who saw the Mitsubishi in the relevant time frame to come forward.

Tuesday, July 25: Police continue to search the for-sale property on Trevor St in Hornby.

Police told 1News it has received around 120 tips from the public about her disappearance which are being followed up on.

Officers also search at Lake Ellesmere, south of Christchurch, as they continue to investigate the disappearance.

Wednesday, July 26: Police say they have "grave concerns" for Bao.

They begin to search in and around Halswell River, and the nearby area of Greenpark.

Areas of police interest in the search for missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao. (Source: 1News)

A dive squad is searching in the water.

A police dog has been seen accompanying officers searching along the river bank this morning.

Anyone with information is urged to call 111 immediately and quote reference file number 230720/5911.