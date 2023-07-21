Christchurch real estate agent went missing while door knocking

The husband of missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao has issued a desperate plea for help to locate her.

The Harcourts agent was out door knocking trying to drum up business in Wigram on Wednesday morning when she vanished without a trace.

Bao's husband Paul Gooch posted a public message on Facebook yesterday to try and get the word out.

"We are deeply concerned for the safety and well-being of my wife, Yanfei Bao. Our nine-year-old daughter and I are desperately seeking any information that could lead us to her whereabouts," Gooch wrote.

"Yanfei was last seen yesterday (Wednesday) around 10:30 in the Wigram area around Vickery's Road. As a dedicated real estate consultant, she had planned to engage with the local community through door-to-door outreach to promote her services.

"We have not heard from her since, and this is completely out of character for Yanfei. Our daughter and I are incredibly worried, and we kindly ask for your assistance in this difficult time."

Police released the last images of Bao, 44, taken shortly before she went missing.

Last images taken of Yanfei Bao in Wigram. (Source: Supplied)

Harcourts Wigram branch manager Hamish McLeod his team was doing everything possible to help find her and hope she is located safe and well soon.

Police said her vehicle, a silver Nissan Dualis registration PKT556, was located nearby in Iroquois Place, Wigram.

Police ask anyone who has seen Bao or has information to call 111 immediately.