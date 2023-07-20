Concerns for missing Christchurch real estate agent

There are concerns for the well-being of a Christchurch real estate agent who went missing yesterday.

Police said Yanfei Bao, 44, was last seen yesterday in the Wigram area about 10.30am. Police said she was "carrying out a matter of business".

Police also released the last images of Bao taken shortly before she went missing.

Last images taken of Yanfei Bao in Wigram. (Source: Supplied)

Harcourts Wigram branch manager Hamish McLeod told 1News it was unclear if Bao was working at the time she went missing but she was dressed in clothing that appeared to be something she would wear for work and doesn't live in the Wigram area.

He said his team was doing everything possible to help find her and hope she is located safe and well soon.

Police said her vehicle, a silver Nissan Dualis registration PKT556, was located nearby in Iroquois Place, Wigram.

"Police and Ms Bao’s loved ones have concerns for her welfare, and it is out of character for her to have not been in touch," Canterbury Investigations Inspector Nicola Reeves said this afternoon.

Police ask anyone who has seen Bao or has information to call 111 immediately.