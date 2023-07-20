New Zealand
1News

Concerns for missing Christchurch real estate agent

By Alan Kenyon, 1News Digital Editor
3:28pm
Real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

Real estate agent Yanfei Bao. (Source: Supplied)

There are concerns for the well-being of a Christchurch real estate agent who went missing yesterday.

Police said Yanfei Bao, 44, was last seen yesterday in the Wigram area about 10.30am. Police said she was "carrying out a matter of business".

Police also released the last images of Bao taken shortly before she went missing.

Last images taken of Yanfei Bao in Wigram.

Last images taken of Yanfei Bao in Wigram. (Source: Supplied)

Harcourts Wigram branch manager Hamish McLeod told 1News it was unclear if Bao was working at the time she went missing but she was dressed in clothing that appeared to be something she would wear for work and doesn't live in the Wigram area.

He said his team was doing everything possible to help find her and hope she is located safe and well soon.

Police said her vehicle, a silver Nissan Dualis registration PKT556, was located nearby in Iroquois Place, Wigram.

"Police and Ms Bao’s loved ones have concerns for her welfare, and it is out of character for her to have not been in touch," Canterbury Investigations Inspector Nicola Reeves said this afternoon.

Police ask anyone who has seen Bao or has information to call 111 immediately.

New ZealandChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

Lauren Dickason trial hears emotional evidence from first responders

Lauren Dickason trial hears emotional evidence from first responders

The court also heard from Graham Dickason's colleague, who the father called after discovering his three girls dead.

12:37pm

3:22

'Tough decision': Southland loses oat milk factory development

'Tough decision': Southland loses oat milk factory development

New Zealand Functional Foods has made the "tough decision" to move its planned manufacturing location from Southland.

Wed, Jul 19

Husband cross-examined in Lauren Dickason's murder trial

Husband cross-examined in Lauren Dickason's murder trial

Wed, Jul 19

3:22

Woman who allegedly murdered girls told husband 'it's too late'

Woman who allegedly murdered girls told husband 'it's too late'

Tue, Jul 18

3:46

Ex-paratrooper teaches youth to hunt with their moral compass

Ex-paratrooper teaches youth to hunt with their moral compass

Mon, Jul 17

3:32

South Island kura targeted in possible 'racially motivated' ram-raid

South Island kura targeted in possible 'racially motivated' ram-raid

Mon, Jul 17

2:18

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

John Campbell: Auckland shooting a reminder of the fragility of life

2:19

John Campbell: Auckland shooting a reminder of the fragility of life

23 mins ago

Live: Police reveal new details about 24-year-old Auckland shooter

1:26

Live: Police reveal new details about 24-year-old Auckland shooter

28 mins ago

Auckland CBD gunman named as Matu Reid, 24

0:41

Auckland CBD gunman named as Matu Reid, 24

55 mins ago

Van Gisbergen's second NASCAR race confirmed

Van Gisbergen's second NASCAR race confirmed

3:42pm

Luxon urges Kiwis to 'come together' after Auckland shooting

Luxon urges Kiwis to 'come together' after Auckland shooting

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6