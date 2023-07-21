New Zealand
Christchurch real estate agent's phone found on motorway

9 mins ago
Real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

Real estate agent Yanfei Bao. (Source: Supplied)

Police have found a cellphone belonging to missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao on a motorway about seven kilometres away from where she went missing.

Bao, 44, was last spotted on Wednesday on Vickery's Road in the Wigram area about 10.30am.

The Harcourts agent was out door knocking trying to drum up business when she vanished without a trace.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said at a media conference late this afternoon that police are "increasingly concerned" for Bao.

She failed to pick up her child that day, and her car was found on Iroquois Place near where she was last seen.

"Today, police have searched a number of areas and have located one of Bao's cellphones on the Southern Motorway near Blakes Rd.

"We are now interested to hear from any members of the public who might have been travelling on the motorway on Wednesday and noticed anything out of the ordinary," Reeves said.

Last images taken of Yanfei Bao in Wigram.

Last images taken of Yanfei Bao in Wigram. (Source: Supplied)

"Anyone with any piece of information, no matter how small, is encouraged to contact the police immediately."

Reeves said officers have also been door knocking in the area Bao went missing.

Anyone in that area with CCTV footage of the street is encouraged to contact police, Reeves urged.

"This is very out of character and her loved ones are desperate to hear from her and know that she is safe."

Reeves also read out a statement from Bao's husband, Paul Gooch.

The statement was similar to a Facebook post Gooch wrote yesterday, expressing the family's concern and asking for help.

"We pray for Yanfei's safe return and would like to thank everyone for their vigilance and support at this time."

#Correction an earlier version of the story said Bao's cellphone was found 20km away from where she disappeared.

