Missing real estate agent spoke with friend 45 minutes after last sighting

The friend of missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao said they last spoke 45 minutes after her last reported sighting.

The 44-year-old was last spotted on Vickery's Rd, in the Wigram area, about 10.30am on Wednesday.

The Harcourts agent was out door knocking trying to drum up business when she vanished.

Bao failed to pick up her child that day, and her car was found on Iroquois Place near where she was last seen.

A cellphone belonging to Bao was found on the Southern Motorway, about seven kilometres away from where she went missing.

Bao’s friend, Tian Jin, said on Facebook yesterday she had last spoken to the real estate agent on WeChat at 11.16am on Wednesday.

"She mentioned about a potential client who wants to transfer money to NZ and checked if about the rate and channel," she wrote.

On Thursday, the friend said she was "not sure where she was while called".

In a statement, a police spokesperson told 1News officers investigating her disappearance "will be following up on a range of information received".

It comes after Bao's husband, Paul Gooch, yesterday issued a desperate plea for help locating her.

"We are deeply concerned for the safety and well-being of my wife, Yanfei Bao. Our nine-year-old daughter and I are desperately seeking any information that could lead us to her whereabouts," Gooch wrote.

"Yanfei was last seen yesterday (Wednesday) around 10:30 in the Wigram area around Vickery's Road. As a dedicated real estate consultant, she had planned to engage with the local community through door-to-door outreach to promote her services.

"We have not heard from her since, and this is completely out of character for Yanfei. Our daughter and I are incredibly worried, and we kindly ask for your assistance in this difficult time."