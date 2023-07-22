New Zealand
1News

Missing real estate agent spoke with friend 45 minutes after last sighting

10:49am
Bao's family are desperate for her to return home.

Bao's family are desperate for her to return home. (Source: 1News)

The friend of missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao said they last spoke 45 minutes after her last reported sighting.

The 44-year-old was last spotted on Vickery's Rd, in the Wigram area, about 10.30am on Wednesday.

The Harcourts agent was out door knocking trying to drum up business when she vanished.

Bao failed to pick up her child that day, and her car was found on Iroquois Place near where she was last seen.

A cellphone belonging to Bao was found on the Southern Motorway, about seven kilometres away from where she went missing.

Bao’s friend, Tian Jin, said on Facebook yesterday she had last spoken to the real estate agent on WeChat at 11.16am on Wednesday.

"She mentioned about a potential client who wants to transfer money to NZ and checked if about the rate and channel," she wrote.

On Thursday, the friend said she was "not sure where she was while called".

In a statement, a police spokesperson told 1News officers investigating her disappearance "will be following up on a range of information received".

It comes after Bao's husband, Paul Gooch, yesterday issued a desperate plea for help locating her.

"We are deeply concerned for the safety and well-being of my wife, Yanfei Bao. Our nine-year-old daughter and I are desperately seeking any information that could lead us to her whereabouts," Gooch wrote.

"Yanfei was last seen yesterday (Wednesday) around 10:30 in the Wigram area around Vickery's Road. As a dedicated real estate consultant, she had planned to engage with the local community through door-to-door outreach to promote her services.

"We have not heard from her since, and this is completely out of character for Yanfei. Our daughter and I are incredibly worried, and we kindly ask for your assistance in this difficult time."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

2 men charged over incident at Auckland ferry terminal

2 men charged over incident at Auckland ferry terminal

One of the two could be seen high up on top of the building through the afternoon.

9:49am

Secret forever: Mama Hooch’s 'third man' to keep name hidden

Secret forever: Mama Hooch’s 'third man' to keep name hidden

The man successfully defended 11 of the 12 charges he faced, beating charges of stupefying, sexual violation, making an intimate recording and rape - and was discharged without conviction on a drugs supply charge.

8:58am

Escalated gun crime likely to be a problem for years - police

Escalated gun crime likely to be a problem for years - police

8:30pm

Police hunt wanted men after Lower Hutt dairy worker attacked

Police hunt wanted men after Lower Hutt dairy worker attacked

7:02pm

Bodies of Auckland gunman, victims recovered from construction site

Bodies of Auckland gunman, victims recovered from construction site

6:29pm

Friend of Mama Hooch drink spike predators keeps name secret

Friend of Mama Hooch drink spike predators keeps name secret

5:35pm

2:50

Latest

Popular

23 mins ago

World Cup: Dutch 'disappointed, angry' with Bay Oval cricket pitch

World Cup: Dutch 'disappointed, angry' with Bay Oval cricket pitch

31 mins ago

Judge sets a trial date in Trump’s classified documents case

Judge sets a trial date in Trump’s classified documents case

10:49am

Missing real estate agent spoke with friend 45 minutes after last sighting

Missing real estate agent spoke with friend 45 minutes after last sighting

10:47am

Environmental activists disrupt British Open as Fox makes cut

Environmental activists disrupt British Open as Fox makes cut

10:12am

Bairstow and Wood push England closer to Ashes-leveling victory

Bairstow and Wood push England closer to Ashes-leveling victory

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6