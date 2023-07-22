New Zealand
1News

Missing real estate agent: Vehicle seized, two addresses searched

7:07pm
Real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

Real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

A vehicle has been seized and two addresses have been searched as police continue to look for missing person Yanfei Bao.

Real estate agent Bao, 44, was last spotted on Vickerys Rd, in the Wigram area, about 10.30am on Wednesday.

Bao failed to pick up her child that day, and her car was found on Iroquois Place near where she was last seen.

A cellphone belonging to Bao was found on the Southern Motorway, about seven kilometres away from where she went missing.

"This afternoon the investigation into missing person Yanfei Bao has resulted in a vehicle of interest being seized and search warrants being executed at two addresses, one in Bryndwr and one in Wigram," a police spokesperson said.

"As a result, several people are assisting Police with enquiries.

"Any updates will be issued proactively when further information is available."

It comes after police said today they'd received more than 40 pieces of information from the public after yesterday's media appeal.

"We want to thank the public for coming forward, and encourage anyone who has not yet done so to let us know if they have information that may assist."

