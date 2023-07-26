New Zealand
1News

Police 'do not believe' Yanfei Bao is alive, homicide probe launched

25 mins ago
Christchurch real estate agent Yangfei Bao.

Christchurch real estate agent Yangfei Bao. (Source: 1News)

The search for Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao, who disappeared while door-knocking in Wigram last Wednesday, has been upgraded to a homicide investigation police announced this afternoon.

"We have today informed Ms Bao's loved ones of the development, and we know it is the news they did not want to hear," Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said in a media conference.

"Our thoughts are with them, and her family is receiving support from police and victim support."

It comes as police and the dive squad were today seen searching in and around the Halswell River, the nearby area of Greenpark, Lake Terrace Rd, and the New Brighton Rd and Palmers Rd intersection.

Reeves said the missing person case was upgraded to a homicide investigation following "developments over the last couple of days".

"I do not believe she is alive."

Reeves said investigators and Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) staff have, for the past few days, been combing through a home which had been listed for sale on Trevor St, in Hornsby, which "is of significant interest to us".

"The scene examination of Trevor St started yesterday morning. There’s a number of aspects to that investigation that will take place. There is significant information and concern that’s come from that address that – I won’t go into what I think has happened at that address – just that it is of significance to us and has certainly helped shape the investigation now."

Reeves also issued an appeal for any information on the movements of Bao's car – a Silver Nissan Dualis PKT556 – which was was last seen on Trevor St just before 12.30pm on July 19, and when the vehicle was found on Iroquois Pl at 10.45pm that night.

The other vehicle of interest in the case, a silver Mitsubishi sedan with the registration DPH101, was also spotted at the Trevor St address at the same time as Bao's car.

The 44-year-old was last seen on Vickery’s Rd around 10.30am on July 19.

Bao’s cellphone was found on the side of the Southern Motorway, near Blakes Rd, two days later.

A 52-year-old man was arrested at Christchurch International Airport on Sunday and charged with kidnapping.

The man, who has been granted interim name suppression, was remanded in custody without plea when he appeared in court on Monday.

Further charges are being considered, Reeves said.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

Full video: Police give update on Yanfei Bao case

Full video: Police give update on Yanfei Bao case

A homicide investigation has now been launched after the real estate agent went missing a week ago.

3:20pm

Defence argues Lauren Dickason 'killed her children out of love'

Defence argues Lauren Dickason 'killed her children out of love'

Defence lawyer Anne Toohey told the jury her decision to kill them was impulsive.

12:44pm

Preschool teacher censured after hitting boy, 3, in the head

Preschool teacher censured after hitting boy, 3, in the head

12:27pm

Lauren Dickason trial: Detective questioned by defence lawyer

Lauren Dickason trial: Detective questioned by defence lawyer

8:23am

Chief Ombudsman calls for halt of spit hoods on vulnerable prisoners

Chief Ombudsman calls for halt of spit hoods on vulnerable prisoners

8:40pm

Aged care residents caught up in Sylvia Park food court gang fight

Aged care residents caught up in Sylvia Park food court gang fight

5:08pm

0:17

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Sydney lawyer shot outside home in targeted attack

Sydney lawyer shot outside home in targeted attack

25 mins ago

BREAKING

Police 'do not believe' Yanfei Bao is alive, homicide probe launched

0:34

Police 'do not believe' Yanfei Bao is alive, homicide probe launched

29 mins ago

LIVE

Live stream: Chris Hipkins and Anthony Albanese hold joint press conference

Live stream: Chris Hipkins and Anthony Albanese hold joint press conference

3:28pm

Van Beek ready for World Cup with Dutch after super over heroics

2:09

Van Beek ready for World Cup with Dutch after super over heroics

3:20pm

Full video: Police give update on Yanfei Bao case

Full video: Police give update on Yanfei Bao case

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6