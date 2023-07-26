Police 'do not believe' Yanfei Bao is alive, homicide probe launched

The search for Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao, who disappeared while door-knocking in Wigram last Wednesday, has been upgraded to a homicide investigation police announced this afternoon.

"We have today informed Ms Bao's loved ones of the development, and we know it is the news they did not want to hear," Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said in a media conference.

"Our thoughts are with them, and her family is receiving support from police and victim support."

It comes as police and the dive squad were today seen searching in and around the Halswell River, the nearby area of Greenpark, Lake Terrace Rd, and the New Brighton Rd and Palmers Rd intersection.

Reeves said the missing person case was upgraded to a homicide investigation following "developments over the last couple of days".

"I do not believe she is alive."

Reeves said investigators and Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) staff have, for the past few days, been combing through a home which had been listed for sale on Trevor St, in Hornsby, which "is of significant interest to us".

"The scene examination of Trevor St started yesterday morning. There’s a number of aspects to that investigation that will take place. There is significant information and concern that’s come from that address that – I won’t go into what I think has happened at that address – just that it is of significance to us and has certainly helped shape the investigation now."

Reeves also issued an appeal for any information on the movements of Bao's car – a Silver Nissan Dualis PKT556 – which was was last seen on Trevor St just before 12.30pm on July 19, and when the vehicle was found on Iroquois Pl at 10.45pm that night.

The other vehicle of interest in the case, a silver Mitsubishi sedan with the registration DPH101, was also spotted at the Trevor St address at the same time as Bao's car.

The 44-year-old was last seen on Vickery’s Rd around 10.30am on July 19.

Bao’s cellphone was found on the side of the Southern Motorway, near Blakes Rd, two days later.

A 52-year-old man was arrested at Christchurch International Airport on Sunday and charged with kidnapping.

The man, who has been granted interim name suppression, was remanded in custody without plea when he appeared in court on Monday.

Further charges are being considered, Reeves said.