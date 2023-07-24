Yanfei Bao: Police search another property over missing woman

Police are searching a property in Christchurch's Hornby as part of their search for missing mother and real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

The Harcourts real estate agent was last seen on Wednesday morning when she was door-knocking in the suburb of Wigram.

On Saturday police announced they had seized a car and executed search warrants at two properties in relation to her disappearance and several people have been helping them with their inquiries.

Yesterday, a man was charged with kidnapping. He will appear in court today. He was arrested at an airport.

Police are still seeking sightings of a vehicle, a silver Mitsubishi sedan, registration DPH101.

Today, police were searching a home in Trevor St - the third they have investigated in the hunt for Bao.

After she went missing, her car was found on Iroquois Place, near where she was last spotted on Vickery's Rd, in the Wigram area.

Police searching a house in Trevor St, Hornby (Source: 1News)

Her cellphone was found on the Southern Motorway, about seven kilometres away from where she went missing.

Anyone with information is urged to call 111 immediately and quote reference file number 230720/5911.