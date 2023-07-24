New Zealand
Car's 'distinctive feature' could lead to Yanfei Bao - police

5:00pm
Real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

Real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

A car at the centre of the case of missing Christchurch woman Yanfei Bao could lead to her whereabouts, police believe.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves told 1News a "distinctive feature" of the car could lead the public to remembering seeing it in the days after the Harcourts real estate agent disappeared.

"The vehicle is a silver Mitsubishi 380 with registration DPH101," Reeves said.

"On the back of that vehicle on the boot is a yellow diamond shaped sticker with a little black kiwi bird on it. I just want to highlight that because it is a distinctive feature of this vehicle and that may trigger someones memory.

"We are looking for sightings of that vehicle on Wednesday the 19th of July and any further time since then."

Silver Mitsubishi with kiwi sticker on back.

Silver Mitsubishi with kiwi sticker on back.

Reeves said police are still treating the case as a missing person and the public will see a large police presence around areas of investigation in Christchurch.

Reeves was asked if the man charged was attempting to flee the country when he was arrested.

"The man who was charged with kidnapping was found at Christchurch airport on the night of Saturday July 22 along with his vehicle," she said.

Bao's phone is still being analysed by forensics, a process that is expected to last "a few days".

It comes as a 52-year-old man appeared in Christchurch District Court this morning charged with Bao's kidnapping. He has been granted interim name suppression.

The accused was seen being questioned by police on Saturday, as they seized a vehicle of interest to the case.

Bao, a real estate agent, wife and mother, hasn't been seen since Wednesday morning when she was out working in Wigram.

Last images taken of Yanfei Bao in Wigram.

Last images taken of Yanfei Bao in Wigram.

Her car and cellphone have been found, and police have carried out a number of searches as they investigate her disappearance, including seizing three properties.

