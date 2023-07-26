Yanfei Bao: Police searching in river, have 'grave concerns'

Police say they have "grave concerns" for missing Christchurch mother and real estate agent Yanfei Bao, as their search narrows to a river today.

The 44-year-old was last seen on Wednesday last week while door-knocking in the suburb of Wigram.

A man, 52, has been charged with kidnapping — he was remanded in custody without plea when he appeared in court yesterday. After being spoken to by police on Saturday, he was later arrested at Christchurch Airport, police revealed on Sunday.

Police are searching in and around Halswell River, and the nearby area of Greenpark today. A dive squad is expected to search in the water, if water levels allow.

Residents in the Greenpark area can also expect to see a police presence in the area searching for Bao.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are keeping an open mind as to where Yanfei is and what may have happened to her, but we do have grave concerns at this time," Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said.

"As such, we are considering all possible lines of enquiry and making every effort to locate her."

Police will also remain at the Trevor Street address in Wigram, conducting a scene examination.