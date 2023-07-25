Yanfei Bao: More investigations underway at Hornby property

Police are continuing to search a property on Trevor St, Hornby as the search for missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao continues.

The 44-year-old mother hasn't been seen since last Wednesday.

A man, 52, has been charged with kidnapping - he was remanded in custody without plea when he appeared in court yesterday. After being spoken to by police on Saturday, he was arrested at Christchurch Airport on Sunday.

The for-sale Trevor St property was the focus of investigation yesterday and police are back at the scene today.

The Harcourts real estate agent was last seen on Wednesday morning when she was door-knocking in the suburb of Wigram.

Police are still seeking sightings of the arrested man's vehicle, a silver Mitsubishi sedan, registration DPH101 - which was found parked at Christchurch Airport on Saturday.

It had a distinctive yellow diamond sticker with a black kiwi on its boot.