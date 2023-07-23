Yanfei Bao: Man charged with kidnapping after disappearance

A man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping as police continue their investigation into the disappearance of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said: "He has been remanded in custody and is due in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

"The investigation is ongoing, and several people are assisting police with enquiries.

"As part of those enquiries, police are seeking sightings of a vehicle, a silver Mitsubishi sedan, registration DPH101.

"We’re interested in sightings of the vehicle from mid-week up until last night, but with a particular focus on the vehicle’s location on Wednesday, 19 July, in Wigram, Hornby, Tai Tapu, Halswell, Redcliffs, and New Brighton."

The man was arrested at an airport while attempting to flee the country, NZME reports.

People with information have been asked to call 105 with file number 230704/4863.