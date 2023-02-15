Live: Concerns for Wairoa food, water supplies as town cut off

Join 1News' live updates as the North Island continues to feel the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.

What you need to know

Live updates

7.30am: FENZ chief Kerry Gregory is giving an update shortly on the search for a firefighter missing in Auckland's Muriwai after a landslide and house collapse. Watch the media conference live here.

7.20am: Chatham Islands mayor Monique Croon told Breakfast earlier: "I think we've got off fairly lightly.

"It's still pretty grey and dull at the moment when I'm looking outside my window, and you can hear the sea roaring," she said.

"But... for us, we are considering ourselves very lucky."

7.10am: Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group said in a statement late last night that the key concern for Wairoa is dwindling food and water supplies, with the town completely isolated.

"Wairoa only has one day's worth of food, and enough drinking water for two days," HB Civil Defence controller Liz Lambert said.

"We have made a request to NEMA for enough food and water to supply the district for seven days."

The town will be relying on supplies coming in by air, the statement added.

7.00am: MetService has updated its severe weather warnings and watches.

A number of warnings were lifted overnight across the North Island.

MetService's severe weather warnings and watches at 7am this morning. (Source: MetService)

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for eastern Marlborough south of Seddon including the Kaikoura Coast until 4am tomorrow.

A heavy rain watch is in place for the Canterbury Plains and foothills north of the Rakaia River until 1am tomorrow.

And a heavy swell warning is in place for Wairarapa - Turakirae Head to Mataikona until noon today.

6.50am: For the Auckland region, here's the latest from Waka Kotahi on Twitter.

SEVERE WEATHER EVENT – UPDATE 6:30AM

All Auckland urban motorways are OPEN, including the Harbour Bridge. Slips, flooding & fallen trees have closed many routes across Northland incl. #SH1 Dome Valley & Brynderwyn Hills. Check our Journeys Map here: https://t.co/aQ386QfHEG. ^TP pic.twitter.com/LJvcGZn6pb — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 14, 2023

And Auckland Airport have warned airline schedules may be disrupted for several days.

Terminals may be busy as the Auckland Airport team and airlines work to get people where they need to be. Thanks for your understanding. — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) February 14, 2023

6.45am: Great Barrier Island resident Orla Cumisky said "it's been very wild and intense" on the island during Cyclone Gabrielle.

"Really we have a lot of damage around the island," she told Breakfast.

6.40am: Hawke's Bay resident Yvonne Lorkin joined Breakfast earlier this morning, her house lit only by candlelight and "a little torch".

"The torturous thing... the crazy thing about the power is that it's kind of really sporadic, just like the phone lines.

"We have no power at our place but I'm looking at my neighbours over the road, they've got power."

6.35am: And here's the latest from NIWA Weather on Twitter.

6.30am: Here's the latest from MetService.

Morning view from 36,000km



The white arrow shows current location of #CycloneGabrielle



Blue arrows the expected movement of the centre of the storm, near the Chatham Islands, but pulling away from the mainland. pic.twitter.com/bBb9Fn8ixR — MetService (@MetService) February 14, 2023

6.25am: Counties Energy report about 2000 properties are still without power in their region.

"The wind gusts have reduced for us to work safely and we're just waiting for some light to navigate badly damaged, flooded or slipped roads so we can send out our crews.

"They are well-rested after being stood down for safety in the early evening last night and ready to tackle the huge job of restoring a severely damaged electricity network."

6.20am: Thames-Coromandel mayor Len Salt told Breakfast this morning that the region's road network is "absolutely smashed".

"That is obviously an ongoing concern for us; for us, this is our sixth major weather event since November."

6.15am: Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group is urging Te Awa Estate residents to evacuate.

"Due to rising flood waters, we are requesting residents in Te Awa Estate that have not already evacuated to do so now.

"This covers Kenny Drive north to Hurunui Drive," the organisation wrote on Facebook.

"Please stay with friends and family where possible. Alternatively, the Rodney Green Events Centre is the Napier Civil Defence Centre."

6.10am: Amid flight cancellations, 50 people were transferred from Auckland Airport to the Trusts Arena civil defence centre overnight, Auckland Emergency Management wrote on Twitter.

Travellers affected by flight cancellations were faced with being stranded at the airport overnight. Working with the airport, 50 people were transferred to Trusts arena CDC. Happily, they are safe, warm and looked after. Fingers crossed they can resume their travel tomorrow. — Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) (@AucklandCDEM) February 14, 2023

5.55am: The Royal New Zealand Air Force have shared photographs of rooftop rescue efforts in Hawke's Bay.

A rescue amid severe flooding in Hawke's Bay. (Source: RNZAF)

"Three NH90 helicopters responded to the Hawke's Bay area as part of a multi-agency response being led by the Rescue Coordination Centre of New Zealand," a post on the Air Force's Facebook page late last night read.

A rescue amid severe flooding in Hawke's Bay. (Source: RNZAF)

"One of the tasks involved recovering people from the rooftops of their homes in Esk Valley, Napier.

People on a roof amid severe flooding in Hawke's Bay. (Source: RNZAF)

"Other tasks have involved the movement of around 60 to 100 people from Hastings, as well as move medical supplies around the region," the post read.

5.45am: A reminder, a map of state highway closures around Aotearoa can be found on the Waka Kotahi website.

5.30am: Here's an update from MetService overnight.

Satellite image from 1am showing the cloud band over Gisborne and Hawke's Bay has broken up, rain is now easing and these regions can expect isolated showers through the rest of Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/iy6pOwZa99 — MetService (@MetService) February 14, 2023

5.20am: Here's a picture of the flooding in Wairoa from yesterday.

Flooding in Wairoa, Hawke's Bay. (Source: Civil Defence)

Wairoa River burst its banks, inundating parts of the town.