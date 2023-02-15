'No doubt' Cyclone Gabrielle a result of climate change - Luxon

Cyclone Gabrielle is "no doubt" a result of climate change, National Party leader Christopher Luxon has said.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Luxon said global warming is creating and impacting extreme weather events.

"If you're a climate change denier at the moment or even a minimalist, I just don't understand how you can hold that position to be honest."

He said it's important politicians work in a bipartisan way to combat climate change.

"There'll be many governments over the next few decades and it's important that we develop a framework to say well how are we going to deal with what is a very complex issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There's a lot of complexity to work through as we think about actually strengthening our infrastructure so that we can adapt to climate change."

He says the National Party is "deeply committed" to Net Zero Emissions by 2050.

Slips and fallen trees are the major issues and for some it’s the second punch in less than three weeks. (Source: 1News)

"That's why we supported that legislation, we're very committed to our ERT targets by 2030 and that's why we supported the government on the emissions reduction budgets they had last May, but the means by which we deliver those ends might be slightly different."

Luxon also said this week is about New Zealanders, not politics, as the North Island begins a significant clean up following the cyclone.

Parliament has been adjured this week, with many MPs returning to flood-hit electorates.

"I think it's important that the actual government ministers are actually full court press on an all of government response, firstly to make sure new Zealanders are being supported and then obviously starting to put your mind to the recovery."

ADVERTISEMENT

"The election is a long way away, we don't need to be politicking this week, it's actually where I want everyone focused on the New Zealand people."

New Zealand remains in a National State of Emergency this morning as recovery efforts are underway.

Follow 1News' live updates of Cyclone Gabrielle here.