FENZ to fly flags at half-mast in honour of fallen firefighter

6:55pm

Fire and Emergency New Zealand will fly flags at its fire stations at half-mast to acknowledge the death of the firefighter who died in a landslide in Auckland's Muriwai on Monday.

The volunteer firefighter and their colleague had been investigating flooding inside a property on Motutara Rd on Monday night when they became trapped after a landslide caused the house to collapse.

The body of the firefighter from the Muriwai Volunteer Fire Brigade was found today, Fire and Emergency services confirmed this afternoon.

The other volunteer firefighter remains in a critical condition after the landslide destroyed the house.

"My heart goes out to his family and to his friends and colleagues in the brigade. His death is being felt by our Fire and Emergency whānau right across the country," Fire and Emergency chief executive Kerry Gregory said in a statement.

"Flags will be flown at half-mast on all fire stations to acknowledge our firefighter’s death."

Fire and Emergency will be working with police as they "lead the formal procedures that are required when someone dies in these circumstances".

"Fire and Emergency respects the family’s wishes that we do not confirm the name of our fallen firefighter at this time."

