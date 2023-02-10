New Zealand
Live: Latest position of Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle

51 mins ago
Satellite image of tropical cyclone Gabrielle.

Satellite image of tropical cyclone Gabrielle. (Source: NIWA)

Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is closing in on the North Island, with its impacts due to be felt from Sunday.

The image below is live modelling of where the weather system is currently located.

Kiwis warned to prepare

It comes as those potentially in the cyclone's firing line have been warned to prepare ahead of its arrival.

Auckland Emergency Management's Deputy Controller Rachel Kelleher advised people to have at least three days worth of supplies in case they need to ride the bad weather out.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown also warned about the next bout of bad weather on the way.

"At this time our public resources are stretched so please help by clearing out any nearby drains we haven't got to yet.

"Please get prepared Aucklanders," the mayor urged.

Brown said the forewarning of this weather system means officials will be better prepared.

He also warned that the cyclone may bring power outages and people need to have torches with batteries ready in case.

"We are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best," he said.

