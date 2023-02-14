'No effort will be spared' following national emergency declaration

The Government has declared a national state of emergency to assist in the response to Cyclone Gabrielle - just the third in the country's history.

The Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty signed the declaration at 8.43am. It lasts for seven days.

Prior to signing the declaration he advised Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, and the Opposition spokesperson for emergency management Gerry Brownlee.

McAnulty said both were supportive of the declaration.

The declaration will apply to the six regions that have already declared a local state of emergency: Northland, Auckland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Tararua and Hawkes Bay.

This is only the third time in New Zealand history that a national state of emergency has been declared - the other two were for the Covid-19 pandemic and the Canterbury earthquake.

“This is an unprecedented weather event that is having major impacts across much of the North Island,” McAnulty said.

Acting Civil Defence director Roger Ball and Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty. (Source: 1News)

“Since Sunday, NEMA have been in close contact with local civil defence emergency management (CDEM) teams of affected areas to assess the need of a declaration of a state of National Emergency.

“NEMA has been giving advice to myself and the Prime Minister on the need of a national state of emergency based on the assessments of the local teams, and until now the advice has been that it was not necessary.

“NEMA met with the affected CDEM groups. Based on feedback from the groups and NEMA, I consider that the criteria have now been met and a national state of emergency would be beneficial.

“The local leadership, CDEM groups, and emergency responders in all of the affected areas have been doing an outstanding job, but the widespread damage caused by this cyclone means we need a national declaration to support them.

“This declaration will enable the Government to support the affected regions, provide additional resources as they are needed, and help set the priorities across the country for the response.

“A national state of emergency gives the national controller legal authority to apply resources across the country in support of a national level response.

“This declaration gives us the ability to coordination further resources for affected regions. I want to emphasise that the Government has already been surging support and resources to the regions for some days.”

Fronting questions in the Beehive Theatrette on Tuesday morning, McAnulty said there was a "real threat to the lives of New Zealanders".

He said the declaration was not a reflection of the good work done by local responders to date.

"A national declaration is a significant legal instrument."

He said the message was safety first.

"If you are worried ... don't wait for emergency services to contact you - leave."

Regarding a missing volunteer firefighter he said his thoughts were with FENZ staff and their families.

"It's obviously a very distressing situation for all involved ... I just really feel for their family."

Acting Civil Defence director Roger Ball said under a state of national emergency he and the national controller could allocate resources and set priorities.

He said it would not affect the local responders in continuing their work. He said the local response would not be "micromanaged", but it allowed a coordinated national response.

"No effort will be spared."

He said it was important if a person was relocated to advise family and friends, and to stay informed with current weather.

"Don't take chances."

Ball said there was no single event that prompted the declaration, but a "cumulative" effect.

McAnulty said it was a "pretty high bar" to declare a national state of emergency and it included considering the resources allocated to local responses and whether there was a benefit to regions if NEMA could assist with the effort.

"Tell us what you need and we'll get it to you."

He said it was not the sort of action politicians should take without sound expert advice, and he and the prime minister had received advice every four hours.

He said the regions not specified in the declaration were not part of the declaration - the South Island, for example, was not in a state of emergency.

McAnulty said there would be resources and funding implications by the declaration but that was of low concern.

"It's not going to be cheap."

He recommended anyone out of internet or cellphone coverage to use a battery-powered radio to keep informed via RNZ, or to use their car to access a radio.