'Cut off' Coromandel working to fix 'absolutely smashed' roading

Coromandel remains cut off from the rest of the country after flooding and power outages caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Mayor Len Salt told Breakfast this morning the region is "doing okay" after facing the brunt of the storm on Monday night.

He said: "We've had a rough night, the night before last, but it's eased off, the rain eased, the wind has eased off so we're starting to get back on our feet now."

After assessing whether residents are okay, he said the top priority now is to reopen the roads which have been "absolutely smashed" and are an ongoing concern.

Salt said Cyclone Gabrielle is their sixth major weather event since November and although his community is very resilient, the area is very vulnerable.

State Highway 25A was taken out a couple of weeks ago and now Thames Coast Rd and the southern access are compromised.

"The teams will get out there and fix these fairly quickly, but at the moment, we're cut off and we're just working to get those accesses open up again and make sure we can check everyone," he said.

Minister of Transport Michael Wood will be visiting the region today, where he and Salt will take a look at the damage from a helicopter.

Salt said the focus will be coming up with long-term solutions to creating "roading resilience" for the future.

He predicts the current roading issues will be fixed by next weekend.