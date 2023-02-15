Photos: Multiple rescues carried out in Hawke's Bay

Photos have emerged of the New Zealand Defence Force and other rescue crews helping Hawke's Bay residents to safety after the region was slammed by Cyclone Gabrielle.

"Also yesterday, crew on three Royal New Zealand Air Force helicopters rescued 23 people and five dogs, including by winching people off roofs of houses. Two pallets of medical supplies were also delivered to a medical centre in Napier.

"In some cases, flood waters were up to the second storey of homes where people were being rescued," NZDF said in a statement.

Among those helped were a group of seasonal workers who had been trapped on the roof of their accommodation blocks.

NZ Army's Second Lieutenant Judge Gregory said the teams rescued around 50-60 people in that particular area.

“The floodwater was waist high, but the Unimog tyres and massive clearance meant we were able to get into the elevated areas needed to reach the seasonal workers."

Maritime NZ’s Rescue Coordination Centre said it had helped complete over 80 rescue missions over the past 24 hours - one rescue can involved multiple trups.

Local operators, EMS providers, NH90s from the Defence Force are involved, with helicopters as far away as Otago being involved.

Follow 1News' live updates of Cyclone Gabrielle here.