Volunteer firefighter in hospital after Muriwai landslide named

A volunteer firefighter in a critical condition after a landslide destroyed a house in Auckland's Muriwai has been named.

Craig Stevens was injured while investigating flooding inside a property on Motutara Rd on Monday night.

Stevens and another volunteer firefighter became trapped after a landslide caused the house to collapse.

Crews were able to rescue Stevens who remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

His family gave permission for his name to be released.

However, Fire and Emergency NZ chief executive Kerry Gregory said the organisation would not be releasing the name of the missing firefighter.

Gregory said he had visited Muriwai yesterday with region manager Ron Devlin.

He said he had spoken with members of the brigade. "It's devastating... the brigade is really reeling... "

Gregory repeated comments he made yesterday that there are "grave concerns" for the missing firefighters safety, the longer the search for him goes on.

But Devlin said the organisation was not giving up hope.

"It may be worth saying as we enter today as the sun comes up… our intention is to bring our guy home."

Gregory said FENZ was still considering the search for the missing firefighter a "rescue mission" and were "hoping today for a successful result".

"Our teams on the ground... no one has given up hope for our firefighter and we are approaching it with as much expedience as we can to try and locate him."