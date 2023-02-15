Horse dies after being stranded on roof by floodwaters

A horse has died after being stranded by floodwaters on the roof of a stable in Hawke's Bay.

An image shared by New Zealand Equestrian Scene yesterday on Facebook showed the horse on the roof of a property on Dartmoor Road in Puketapu, surrounded by floodwaters.

In an update this afternoon, the page said that the horse had died after the roof reportedly collapsed.

The updated post said a woman had gone to check on the horse, but "sadly nothing could be done".

A second horse seen in the photo is reportedly accounted for.

The photo of the horse had sparked an outpouring of offers of assistance from the equestrian community in New Zealand.

Elizabeth Charleston, a spokesperson for NZ Equestrian Scene, told 1News people from around the country had been messaging her to offer feed, hay, covers and medical supplies.

However, Charleston said it's been difficult to accept the support as "no directive has been issued on what to do with these goods.

"The roads are stuffed and even with the offer of a helicopter from Taupō to drop supplies off it’s so damn hard to send it to those in need with phones and data being so limited.

"The equestrian community is desperate to help and we need to know how to active the help that’s lined up."

Charleston said the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) was on the ground in Hawke's Bay, and those concerned for the wellbeing of their horses were advised to make contact with MPI.

"What’s of great concern is that we’ve yet to start hearing from equestrians in Gisborne, where there’s flats that flood and hills that slip," she said.

"Time is precious at this point and these horses that need help are running out of said time."