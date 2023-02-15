'Complete devastation' - Video reveals extent of damage at Piha

Video from Piha, on Auckland's west coast, reveals the "complete devastation" wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle over the last few days.

Resident Jenene Crossan filmed houses wiped out by large slips and flooding.

"It's gone completely through this house, complete devastation," she said panning around the area.

She also highlights a big chunk of iconic Lion Rock which has come down onto the beach below.

"That didn't used to be there," Crossan said, highlighting a mass of debris on the beach.

It comes as multiple properties were also destroyed by slips at nearby Muriwai Beach.

This morning it was confirmed a body was found in the search for a missing firefighter assisting rescues at Muriwai late on Monday night.

In a statement, Fire and Emergency chief executive Kerry Gregory said the Urban Search and Rescue team and police had located the body in the area where they had been searching.

Gregory said the body has not yet been identified, but FENZ would be working with police to retrieve and identify the person.

Slip in Muriwai. (Source: Supplied)

"I acknowledge the difficult time this is for all of us, particularly for family, the Muriwai Volunteer Fire Brigade and all at Fire and Emergency New Zealand," he said.

The other volunteer firefighter remains in a critical condition after a landslide destroyed a house.