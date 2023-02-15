Hawke's Bay town could run out of supplies in just days - mayor

The northern Hawke's Bay town of Wairoa is urgently requesting assistance amid fears their food, water and fuel supplies could run out in "the next few days", mayor Craig Little said today.

The hard-hit town has been left isolated after Cyclone Gabrielle caused intense flooding which saw the Wairoa River burst its banks.

"The river rose at an unprecedented rapid rate, within a very short time frame, and spilled its banks in what is being described as the most catastrophic weather event to hit Wairoa in living memory," Little said in a Facebook post this afternoon.

"We are geographically isolated with roads into the district closed and bridges washed away on State Highways."

SH2 Napier to Wairoa inundated after Cyclone Gabrielle. (Source: New Zealand Defence Force )

He said the town has received "very little help because we are so cut off and everywhere around us is in emergency mode".

"We would like to urgently request emergency assistance from all agencies."

Little said parts of their town "has been devastated" and the community is "desperately in need of assistance".

He said "hundreds" of residents, most of whose homes surround the river catchment, have been evacuated. The North Clyde side of the town has also been "hugely impacted".

Little said while the community is managing, "our isolation means we are severely challenged, particularly around food, water supply, fuel and communications".

"At this stage, we have enough food, water and fuel for the next few days."

The town has been cut off following Cyclone Gabrielle. (Source: New Zealand Defence Force)

He said damage to the roads and a lack of phone and internet "means there are many people who we have not been able to make contact with".

Electricity has also been impacted, and water restrictions are in place.

"We are working to ensure people’s safety and trying to provide the best services we can given our limitations, particularly our isolation."

Little thanked Wairoa's farming community "for their help and support in evacuating people in very scary conditions".

He also thanked locals who have been asked to conserve and ration their supplies.

"Thank you to all those local people who are assisting."