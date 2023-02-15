Live: 10,500 people displaced by Cyclone Gabrielle - McAnulty

Join 1News' live updates as the North Island continues to feel the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.

What you need to know

Live updates

1.16pm - Fire and Emergency New Zealand Response Co-ordinator Vaughan Mackereth said they have only received 82 calls since midnight this morning.

He said communication is still an issue for first responders, with Gisborne and Hawke's bay particularly struggling with communication.

In Auckland, there have been 27 calls since midnight this morning.

Vaughn took the opportunity to remind Aucklanders that while the cyclone has moved on, "many risks still remain".

"Fallen trees, slips, loose debris and other hazards are all a risk for the public."

He said the body found in Muriwai this morning is yet to be identified, and FENZ are working to identify the body with police.

12.50pm: Fire and Emergency responded to a a stop bank that had burst in west Tangowahine, Kaipara, about 11.40am today, a spokesperson said, adding that the responding crew are assisting with evacuations.

12.45pm: Video from Piha, on Auckland's west coast, reveals the "complete devastation" wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle over the last few days. Read the full story here.

And the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has released photo of staff working in the National Coordination Centre.

1/2 NEMA and central government agency staff are working in the National Coordination Centre to support and coordinate additional resources for regions across the North Island currently under a State of National Emergency. pic.twitter.com/Did6m5vLQA — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) February 14, 2023

12.40pm: Northland Regional Council has released a list of where to get help in Te Tai Tokerau.

The council's flyer outlining assistance available for cyclone-affected Northlanders is available here.

12.35pm: Palmerston North City Council is urging people to save water.

"We're asking residents to put off showers, baths, dishwashing and laundry for the day. You can still use water for drinking, cooking, hygiene, medical and business needs, and making formula," the council wrote on Facebook.

"Our Wastewater treatment plant is currently operating well, but the pipe that usually discharges our highly treated wastewater is currently under water due to the high river levels.

"Our stormwater system is at full capacity, but it is working. If the rain continues, we are expecting to see surface flooding in some parts of town."

12.25pm: National Party leader Christopher Luxon is speaking to media from flood-hit West Auckland. Watch live here.

National's Christopher Luxon at Auckland's Trusts Arena. (Source: 1News)

12.20pm: About 144,000 households were without power this morning, McAnulty said, down from about 225,000 yesterday.

12.15pm: McAnulty said: "The thing that's hit me the hardest, to be honest with you, is the volunteer firefighter getting trapped.

"That's just an absolute tragedy."

12.05pm: McAnulty said the impact of forestry slash on the weather event's effects is an area he's "particularly interested in".

"There's no doubt that slash in some areas is causing an unneeded addition to the weather event.

"That has been a long standing issue for Tairāwhiti in particular."

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty and NEMA's Roger Ball. (Source: 1News)

12.00pm: Asked about particular areas of concern, McAnulty said: "They're all of concern but they're of concern for different reasons.

Lack of communications into and out of some regions caused a lot of anxiety for people, he added.

"There are certainly isolated communities but that's not unusual in a response."

He said 9000 people have been displaced in Hawke's Bay alone, with "roughly" 10,500 people displaced in total.

11.55am: Asked if he expected the death toll in Cyclone Gabrielle's wake to rise, McAnulty said: "It wouldn't surprise me.

"Obviously we hope that doesn't happen."

Watch the full video here: McAnulty, Little give update on Cyclone Gabrielle response

11.50am: Defence Minister Andrew Little also expressed his condolences over the body found in Muriwai.

He acknowledged the "incredible work" of the Defence Force in the response to Cyclone Gabrielle, and said more than 250 personnel from the Navy, Army and Air Force were involved, as well as four NH90 helicopters.

A fifth NH90 is on the way, he added, and a C130 Hercules is also in use for reconnaissance over Tairāwhiti and Hawke's Bay.

The helicopters have been involved in a number of rescues, including those of "about five dogs", Little said.

READ MORE: Multiple rescues carried out in Hawke's Bay

11.45am: McAnulty added that Wairoa remains cut off but NEMA has been able to establish comms with the town.

He said he has been in touch with some but not all mayors of the main areas affected.

"Safety first. Look after yourself and your families," he stressed. "We have a long path ahead of us.

"This is a significant disaster."

11.40am: Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty has offered his "deepest condolences" after a body was found in the search for a missing firefighter in Auckland's Muriwai.

McAnulty said he believes New Zealand is through the worst but "not out of danger yet".

More than 300 people were rescued in Hawke's Bay yesterday, he said, but there were no further calls for rescues coming through in the region.

Defence Minister Andrew Little and Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty. (Source: 1News)

11.30am: The Emergency Management Minister and Defence Minister are speaking from the Beehive shortly. Watch live here.

11.25am: A body has been found in the search for a missing firefighter in Auckland's Muriwai.

In a statement, Fire and Emergency Chief Executive Kerry Gregory said the Urban Search and Rescue team and police had located the body in the area where they had been searching.

Gregory said the body has not yet been identified, but FENZ would be working with police to retrieve and identify the person.

Read the full story here: Body found in search for missing firefighter at Muriwai

11.05am: The New Zealand Defence Force have shared more photos of the flooding in Hawke's Bay.

Flooding in Hawke's Bay. (Source: NZDF)

"In some cases, flood waters were up to the second story of homes where people were being rescued," the NZDF said.

Flooding in Hawke's Bay. (Source: NZDF)

Second Lieutenant Judge Gregory said there were "heaps of waves and smiles but there’s quite a bit of heartbreak when we are driving past... When we pick up people they are pretty grateful".

Flooding in Hawke's Bay. (Source: NZDF)

10.55am: The National Emergency Management Agency have shared advice for people stuck at home without power.

"Eat the food from your fridge first, then your freezer. Then the food in the cupboard," the agency wrote on Twitter.

"Drinking water may be in short supply so conserve water wherever possible.

"Listen to the radio to keep up to date with the latest news and alerts."

Advice for anyone who may need to evacuate their homes is available here.

10.40am: Gisborne "remains disconnected from the outside world with patchy power service and a severed fibre optic cable taking down internet, email and phone services," Tairāwhiti Civil Defence wrote on Facebook.

"Work now begins on assessing roads, bridges and properties.

"Good news is all our rivers have receded overnight."

To "the best of [the organisation's] knowledge", there are no flood-related injuries or deaths in the region, the update read.

10.35am: Here's the latest from MetService on Twitter.

The centre of Gabrielle is out of shot on this satellite image but associated fronts and southerly flow drive rain into eastern areas of central New Zealand.



Full details are at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/IUAzmcvWzS — MetService (@MetService) February 14, 2023

10.30am: "For those that are wondering, Raumai Bridge is still closed until further notice," Manawatū District Council wrote on Facebook this morning.

Raumai Bridge, east of Palmerston North, closed due to flooding (Source: Manawatū District Council)

10.25am: A pilot has shared photographs of the flooding in Napier today with 1News.

Flood damage near Napier on February 15 (Source: Mark Law)

The Hawke's Bay region has been severely impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Flooding near Napier on February 15 (Source: Mark Law)

10.20am: Speaking to Breakfast this morning, National Party leader Christopher Luxon said global warming is creating and impacting extreme weather events. Read the full story here and watch the interview below.

10.15am: Bruce Glavovic, a professor of natural hazards planning at Massey University, told Breakfast earlier: "I want to draw attention to the longer term implications and the challenges that come with what we are experiencing now.

"We've allowed development in highly exposed locations, and that is deeply problematic going forward.

"And climate change is increasing the intensity and frequency of these extreme weather events."

10.00am: Cyclone Gabrielle may have bypassed most of Northland, but parts of the region are still feeling the storm's effects.

Read the full story here: Northland clean up underway as weather rages

9.50am: Here's an image of Cyclone Gabrielle's position at the moment.

Cyclone Gabrielle's position at 9.45am this morning. (Source: Earth Nullschool)

9.40am: Te Whatu Ora in Hawke's Bay have provided an update on healthcare in the flood-affected region.

Elective surgeries, endoscopy services and outpatient (Napier, Hastings, Wairoa and Central Hawke's Bay) appointments have been cancelled for today: "Affected patients are being contacted and offered a telehealth appointment if appropriate or rebooked as soon as possible."

Two urgent care clinics are open, at Napier Health Centre and at Hastings Health Centre, while the following pharmacies remain open: Napier Health Centre, Unichem on Munroe Street at The Doctors Napier, Hastings Health Centre, Unichem on Russell Street at The Doctors Hastings, Gilmours Pharmacy in Havelock North, Flaxmere Pharmacy and Unichem Waipukurau.

"Staff who are based in Napier and have the availability to assist are asked to phone 06 873 2158 or present to Napier Health Centre to be added to a roster... Napier-based pharmacists are also asked to report to Napier Health Centre if they can assist."

Hastings-based nurses are asked to phone 06 873 2158 or present to the hospital Operations Centre if they can assist.

9.25am: MetService has added an orange heavy rain warning for Wairarapa south of Masterton and the eastern hills of Wellington from 10pm tonight to 6pm tomorrow, after its earlier update.

A reminder, full details of all the latest severe weather warnings and watches are available here.

9.20am: Minister of Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty joined Breakfast to give an update on the response to Cyclone Gabrielle.

"Whilst the worst has passed, it's not over," he said. Watch the full interview below.

9.10am: MetService has shared an update on Cyclone Gabrielle's track via Twitter.

Here is the latest track for #CycloneGabrielle



The centre currently lies well east of Gisborne and continues to move further away to the southeast, weakening as it goes pic.twitter.com/sDSJjSX45T — MetService (@MetService) February 14, 2023

9.00am: Tairāwhiti Civil Defence have reminded people to stay out of flood waters.

"Always assume flood water is contaminated with farm run-off, chemicals and sewage," the organisation wrote on Facebook.

"Even water just 15cm deep can sweep you off your feet, and half a metre of water will carry away most vehicles."

8.45am: NIWA's Chris Brandolino earlier explained the weather ahead for Aotearoa, and it's a mixed bag.

Watch the full video at the top of the page.

8.25am: A helicopter pilot has described the rush to rescue hundreds of people trapped on roofs across Hawke's Bay.

Read the full story here: Helicopter pilot describes roof top rescues in flood-hit Hawke's Bay

8.20am: Here's the latest for the North Island from MetService on Twitter, with "more settled weather today" expected.

For the North Island all watches and warnings have been lifted this morning and most of the island can expect more settled weather today.



A lingering front brings rain to southern areas which spreads up the east coast on Thursday and Friday bringing another spell of wet weather pic.twitter.com/oe5B2fbCd7 — MetService (@MetService) February 14, 2023

The agency have provided an update for the South Island as well, forecasting heavy rain for parts of Marlborough and Canterbury.

For the South Island a front extends back from Cyclone Gabrielle bringing heavy rain to eastern Marlborough and northern Canterburyhttps://t.co/qHyE5zzql5@MarlDistCouncil pic.twitter.com/f3d1qFBAbF — MetService (@MetService) February 14, 2023

8.15am: Minister of Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty told Breakfast this morning: "It causes a lot of anxiety for people when we have communities where we don't know what's going on and we can't get in contact.

"I was incredibly relieved this morning when we got our 6 o'clock update to say that, on the whole, power has been restored to Wairoa and we've got communications through to the Civil Defence centre there, including through fire and emergency and police.

"Obviously the job is not done, but restoring communications to them means that we can establish what the need is and get them what they need to carry on."

8.00am: The firefighter hospitalised after a landslide in Auckland's Muriwai has been named. Read the full story here.

Slip in Muriwai. (Source: Supplied)

7.45am: Tairāwhiti Emergency Management Group earlier urged Gisborne residents to "save water now or your taps will run dry".

"Cyclone Gabrielle wreaked havoc on our main water pipeline... and there's no quick fix," the organisation wrote on Facebook.

"This is a significant crisis for our city. The only treated water we have now is the limited amount in the reservoirs.

"Only use tap water for drinking, food preparation and hygiene – no outside water use."

7.40am: Thames-Coromandel mayor Len Salt spoke about Cyclone Gabrielle's impacts earlier on Breakfast.

Read the full story here and watch the interview below.

7.30am: FENZ chief Kerry Gregory is giving an update shortly on the search for a firefighter missing in Auckland's Muriwai after a landslide and house collapse. Watch the media conference live here.

7.20am: Chatham Islands mayor Monique Croon told Breakfast earlier: "I think we've got off fairly lightly.

"It's still pretty grey and dull at the moment when I'm looking outside my window, and you can hear the sea roaring," she said.

"But... for us, we are considering ourselves very lucky."

7.10am: Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group said in a statement late last night that the key concern for Wairoa is dwindling food and water supplies, with the town completely isolated.

"Wairoa only has one day's worth of food, and enough drinking water for two days," HB Civil Defence controller Liz Lambert said.

"We have made a request to NEMA for enough food and water to supply the district for seven days."

The town will be relying on supplies coming in by air, the statement added.

7.00am: MetService has updated its severe weather warnings and watches.

A number of warnings were lifted overnight across the North Island.

MetService's severe weather warnings and watches at 7am this morning. (Source: MetService)

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for eastern Marlborough south of Seddon including the Kaikoura Coast until 4am tomorrow.

A heavy rain watch is in place for the Canterbury Plains and foothills north of the Rakaia River until 1am tomorrow.

And a heavy swell warning is in place for Wairarapa - Turakirae Head to Mataikona until noon today.

6.50am: For the Auckland region, here's the latest from Waka Kotahi on Twitter.

SEVERE WEATHER EVENT – UPDATE 6:30AM

All Auckland urban motorways are OPEN, including the Harbour Bridge. Slips, flooding & fallen trees have closed many routes across Northland incl. #SH1 Dome Valley & Brynderwyn Hills. Check our Journeys Map here: https://t.co/aQ386QfHEG. ^TP pic.twitter.com/LJvcGZn6pb — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 14, 2023

And Auckland Airport have warned airline schedules may be disrupted for several days.

Terminals may be busy as the Auckland Airport team and airlines work to get people where they need to be. Thanks for your understanding. — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) February 14, 2023

6.45am: Great Barrier Island resident Orla Cumisky said "it's been very wild and intense" on the island during Cyclone Gabrielle.

"Really we have a lot of damage around the island," she told Breakfast.

6.40am: Hawke's Bay resident Yvonne Lorkin joined Breakfast earlier this morning, her house lit only by candlelight and "a little torch".

"The torturous thing... the crazy thing about the power is that it's kind of really sporadic, just like the phone lines.

"We have no power at our place but I'm looking at my neighbours over the road, they've got power."

6.35am: And here's the latest from NIWA Weather on Twitter.

Wednesday's emojicast:



🌤️

🌤️

🌤️🌤️

☁️🌤️🌤️🌤️

🌧️🌤️🌤️🌧️

🌧️🌤️🌧️

🌧️🌧️

🌧️



☁️🌧️

☁️🌧️

🌤️🌧️🌧️ 🌧️

🌤️🌧️

🌤️☁️☁️

🌤️🌤️☁️

☁️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 14, 2023

6.30am: Here's the latest from MetService.

Morning view from 36,000km



The white arrow shows current location of #CycloneGabrielle



Blue arrows the expected movement of the centre of the storm, near the Chatham Islands, but pulling away from the mainland. pic.twitter.com/bBb9Fn8ixR — MetService (@MetService) February 14, 2023

6.25am: Counties Energy report about 2000 properties are still without power in their region.

"The wind gusts have reduced for us to work safely and we're just waiting for some light to navigate badly damaged, flooded or slipped roads so we can send out our crews.

"They are well-rested after being stood down for safety in the early evening last night and ready to tackle the huge job of restoring a severely damaged electricity network."

6.20am: Thames-Coromandel mayor Len Salt told Breakfast this morning that the region's road network is "absolutely smashed".

"That is obviously an ongoing concern for us; for us, this is our sixth major weather event since November."

6.15am: Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group is urging Te Awa Estate residents to evacuate.

"Due to rising flood waters, we are requesting residents in Te Awa Estate that have not already evacuated to do so now.

"This covers Kenny Drive north to Hurunui Drive," the organisation wrote on Facebook.

"Please stay with friends and family where possible. Alternatively, the Rodney Green Events Centre is the Napier Civil Defence Centre."

6.10am: Amid flight cancellations, 50 people were transferred from Auckland Airport to the Trusts Arena civil defence centre overnight, Auckland Emergency Management wrote on Twitter.

Travellers affected by flight cancellations were faced with being stranded at the airport overnight. Working with the airport, 50 people were transferred to Trusts arena CDC. Happily, they are safe, warm and looked after. Fingers crossed they can resume their travel tomorrow. — Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) (@AucklandCDEM) February 14, 2023

5.55am: The Royal New Zealand Air Force have shared photographs of rooftop rescue efforts in Hawke's Bay.

A rescue amid severe flooding in Hawke's Bay. (Source: RNZAF)

"Three NH90 helicopters responded to the Hawke's Bay area as part of a multi-agency response being led by the Rescue Coordination Centre of New Zealand," a post on the Air Force's Facebook page late last night read.

A rescue amid severe flooding in Hawke's Bay. (Source: RNZAF)

"One of the tasks involved recovering people from the rooftops of their homes in Esk Valley, Napier.

People on a roof amid severe flooding in Hawke's Bay. (Source: RNZAF)

"Other tasks have involved the movement of around 60 to 100 people from Hastings, as well as move medical supplies around the region," the post read.

5.45am: A reminder, a map of state highway closures around Aotearoa can be found on the Waka Kotahi website.

5.30am: Here's an update from MetService overnight.

Satellite image from 1am showing the cloud band over Gisborne and Hawke's Bay has broken up, rain is now easing and these regions can expect isolated showers through the rest of Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/iy6pOwZa99 — MetService (@MetService) February 14, 2023

5.20am: Here's a picture of the flooding in Wairoa from yesterday.

Flooding in Wairoa, Hawke's Bay. (Source: Civil Defence)

Wairoa River burst its banks, inundating parts of the town.

Flooding in Wairoa, Hawke's Bay. (Source: Civil Defence)