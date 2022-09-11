LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II's funeral date set

Follow 1News' live updates for Sunday, September 11 as the world reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch. Refresh the page for the latest.

Queen Elizabeth II during her 2011 Australian tour. (Source: Getty)

What you need to know

Queen Elizabeth II has died after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

She died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland.

King Charles III, formerly the Prince of Wales, is the new monarch.

Live updates

ADVERTISEMENT

8.50am: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, joined Prince William and his wife Kate at Windsor Castle on Saturday (local time). It was the first time that the quarrelling younger royal generation had worked together publicly since the Sussexes stepped aside from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.

Click here for more.

The first public Proclamation of the new King is read at St James’s Palace following today's Accession Council.



Tomorrow there will be Proclamations in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 10, 2022

8.20am: Details of public proclamation events around the UK for King Charles II are being released.

In Edinburgh, the Lord Lyon King of Arms will read the proclamation to a crowd at the Mercat Cross around midday Sunday (local time), followed by a 21-gun salute from Edinburgh Castle.

In Cardiff, the proclamation will take place at Cardiff Castle around midday on Sunday (local time), followed by a 21-gun salute.

Near Belfast, the Accession Proclamation will be read at Hillsborough Castle at the same time.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: William and Kate, Harry and Meghan greet crowds at Windsor Castle

7.20am: Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "Her Majesty's death at Balmoral Castle means Scotland has lost one of its most dedicated and beloved servants. The grief we have seen across the world has been profound and deeply touching.

"It will be especially poignant to see Her Majesty's coffin begin its journey from her Aberdeenshire home to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

"This is a chance for people to gather together publicly and begin to mark our country's shared loss."

6.58am: His Majesty King Charles III's programme for the coming days has been released. On Sunday morning (UK time), he will meet the Commonwealth Secretary General at Buckingham Palace and then host the Realm High Commissioners and their spouses in the palace's Bow Room.

King Charles III, and Camilla the Queen Consort, look at floral tributes. (Source: Associated Press)

On Monday, he will travel with the Queen Consort, Camilla, to Westminster Hall "where both Houses of Parliament will meet to express their condolences at the demise of the Queen. The King will make his reply".

ADVERTISEMENT

The King and the Queen Consort will then fly to Edinburgh, where he will have an audience with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon among other engagements, and where he will also attend Scottish Parliament to receive a "Motion of Condolence".

READ MORE: 'Thank you, ma'am' - across the UK, a nation mourns

The next morning, the King and Queen Consort will travel to Belfast to meet Northern Ireland's Secretary of State and receive a message of condolence from the Northern Ireland Assembly. They will then leave Belfast for London.

On Wednesday, September 14, the King will lead the procession to deliver the Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state for four days.

On Friday September 16, the King and the Queen Consort will visit Wales, with details of this trip to come.

From left, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at Windsor Castle. (Source: Associated Press)

6.40am: William, the new Prince of Wales, has released a statement remembering the Queen.

ADVERTISEMENT

"On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute," it reads. "I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful."

"I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.

"She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real."

pic.twitter.com/BDm2ZR34Uz — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 10, 2022

6.25am: Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will begin at 11am UK time (10pm NZT) on Monday, September 19. Before that time, the Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects.

Her Majesty's journey from Balmoral to London will begin at 10am UK time (9pm NZT) today.