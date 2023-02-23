New Zealand
Another deluge of heavy rain set to hit Gisborne, Hawke's Bay

8:33am

Heavy rain watches are in place for Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, MetService has said.

Gisborne can expect to see 34 hours of rainfall from Thursday afternoon until midnight on Friday, with rainfall amounts possibly approaching warning criteria.

A heavy rain watch has been issued for flood-hit Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

Hawke's Bay is also expected to see periods of heavy rain from 10am today until 10am on Saturday.

"Note, a significant period of heavy rain expected from Friday afternoon through to Saturday morning, and this Watch is likely to be upgraded to a Warning Thursday morning," MetService said.

It comes after both regions were battered by Cyclone Gabrielle, with several people still missing.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said the local residents are "hurting" amid the cyclone devastation.

"If you visit some of the homes that have had damage, it's tough out there, people are anxious and on top of that we need to take into account our businesses are really anxious because there are water restrictions that are restriction what they can do at this stage.

"Even though things were looking up for the rain, there's a lot of anxiety, there's a lot of uncertainty dealing with network fragility, water, roading."

"We have so much work ahead of us," Stoltz said.

