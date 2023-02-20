State of emergency extended, $300m for cyclone recovery

The Government has announced an additional quarter-billion dollars for relief efforts as Grant Robertson is appointed as the Cyclone Recovery Minister.

The national state of emergency has also been extended for seven regions, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced, speaking at today's post-Cabinet media conference.

"This allows us to continue coordinating the response at a national level, ensuring those areas receive the resources that they require," he said.

Robertson announced two additional lines of funding to support cyclone relief.

A new $50 million fund will deliver interim support for businesses and the primary sector with the minister promising that additional funding was yet to come.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I want to be very clear. This is an interim package, and more support will follow as we get a better picture of the scale and needs in the wake of this disaster," Robertson said.

"Ministers will finalise the distribution of this funding in the coming week, but this will include support to businesses to meet immediate costs and further assist with clean-up."

Additionally, a further quarter billion — $250 million — has been set aside for "emergency" repairs to get the "essential transport network operating again".

Grant Robertson. (Source: Getty)

"Cabinet agreed today an initial contribution of $250 million to top up the National Land Transport's fund for emergency works. This funding will be available for both local roads and state highways," Robertson said.

"In terms of transport, the damage to highways and local roads in these two recent weather events has been massive.

"About 400 kilometres of our state highways are being worked on urgently."

ADVERTISEMENT

The finance minister said the Government's priority was on immediate emergency and remedial works.

"This medium and long term will take time and it will require additional funding over and above that announced today," he said.

"But, for today, our focus is on making sure we do the emergency and remedial work that is necessary to rebuild our transport network."

Meanwhile, Barbara Edmonds will become the associate minister for cyclone recovery.

A lead minister will also be appointed for each of the regions affected by the cyclone — with a new cyclone recovery task force appointed. A new Cabinet committee will also be established to take decisions relevant to the recovery," Hipkins said.