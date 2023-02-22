Mental health support ramps up in flood-hit regions

Mental health support is starting to ramp up in regions seriously affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Affected residents are dealing with major setbacks due to the floods, from lost loved ones, homes and pets, to being isolated in areas cut off by damaged roads and bridges.

"I can't stand the bloody mess. I want somebody to clean it up, I want the grass to grow tomorrow," Gisborne resident Carolynn Raymond told 1News from her yellow-stickered property.

"I'm going through thinking what was in here, what was left here, what haven't I got, what am I going to do. I make a list and make 10 lists and I write the same thing down 10 times."

The Mental Health Foundation's chief executive Shaun Robinson said many people will be overwhelmed by the effects of the cyclone and its aftermath.

"Probably right now, people are in a mix of emotions and I would imagine some people are just overwhelmed and their emotions will be all over the place," he said.

The Mental Health Foundation is providing support, including a modified programme developed after the Christchurch earthquakes.

Two specialist Pasifika medical teams have also arrived in Hawke's Bay and Gisborne to help provide medical aid and emotional support to dozens of RSE workers who were rescued from the roofs of their flooded accommodation.

The Pasifika Medical Association's Debbie Sorensen said it's about providing "reassurance".

"To tell them it's quite understandable the first time it rains again, you're going to get frightened, it will be panicky; talking to them about what tools can they use to actually settle that anxiety," she said.

Te Whatu Ora/Health NZ and Health Minister Aeysha Verrall's office told 1News work is underway for additional resources to be "stood up in the most impacted regions".

Robinson said community support is vital now as those affected will benefit from the company of those going through similar experiences.

"If you see someone you're concerned about, just genuinely kind of empathise and ask them how they are and you don't have to solve their problems because some of these things cannot be solved," he said.

He said many will not be sleeping and suggests people try not to spend too much time on devices and look for small things that are positive.

It's unclear how long key infrastructure will take to repair or the future of many damaged properties.