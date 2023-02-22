Mammoth task ahead to rehome displaced Hawke's Bay residents

Officials in Hawke's Bay say it will be a mammoth task to rehome those displaced by the devastating impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Discussions are underway between the Government, charities and iwi to find a solution to the looming housing crisis.

Building inspections are ongoing across Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti.

Thirty-five buildings in Hastings have so far been deemed unliveable and another 330 have significant damage, with many more yet to be assessed.

Further north, Gisborne has 11 homes red-stickered so far, leaving 45 people to stay at a school hall in Te Karaka with no idea where they'll go next.

Te Kahui Ohanga's Kaiarahi Shayne Walker said the region is in crisis mode.

"There was already a huge housing need for Hawke's Bay now cyclone Gabrielle has come along and created a crisis," he said.

Walker said the community is "still in shock but keeping busy cleaning up", but there are now "huge concerns going forward" about where people displaced by the floods will live.

"We are all working together collectively with local government and Government to find the best options for our loved ones."

Around 34 Waiohiki homes were flooded, and residents ran to their neighbour's house on the hill for safety.

Property owner Gabriella Henderson said she housed around 50 people in her home.

"It's surreal. We have peace and calm on this side and over here is complete destruction," she said.

Waiohiki resident John Willison sought refuge at the neighbouring home and said he's not sure where his family will live.

"We're all stretched across emergency housing trying to find out where we’re going to stay," he said.

"Everyone is really not sure past this week where we’re going to live; essentially we’re homeless now."