Cyclone: Desperate search continues for missing in Hawke's Bay

The search is continuing for a Gisborne father missing in the Hawke's Bay following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Joseph Ahuriri, also known as Jozah, was travelling to the East Coast to visit family when the cyclone began impacting Hawke's Bay.

He never made it home.

Two of the 40-year-old's daughters have since come from out of town to search for him.

"Every day, without a doubt, me and my siblings won’t stop until we find our dad," Jah Cameron said.

Ahuriri’s partner, Clarissa Poi, told 1News police called her last night but had no news.

She said an officer had told her they were looking for Ahuriri's ute by air around State Highway 2, but nothing had been found.

Lani Christie’s also been searching for a loved one. Her father, Frank, lives south of Wairoa and she has been unable to connect him since the floods.

She’s one of many worried family members from across the country who’ve shared information on a dedicated Facebook page.

"We have had a couple people reply and say that my Dad and my Dad’s partner are OK but we haven’t been able to get in contact with them," she said.

On Wednesday afternoon her sister missed a call from her Dad’s partner, giving them hope.

"It’s such a sad time for so many people," she said.

Jasmin Ripia says her uncle, Larry Ripia, hasn’t been located.

After posting on Facebook some people have said they might have spotted him, but the family have no certainty.

Larry Ripia. (Source: Supplied)

Eastern District Police commander Jeanette Park this afternoon addressed "a large number of rumours" circulating within the community that there are "a large number of bodies in different locations".

"What I can say, categorically, is that we have nine people that have tragically lost their lives in this disaster," she said.

"We have not found anyone else that has lost their life as we are going through our searching."

Two volunteer firefighters also lost their lives in Auckland - taking the overall death toll from the disaster to 11 at this stage.

Park said her team had earlier "located somebody who was not in this part of the country, not in this district".

"That’s the challenge with this, but that takes time and there’s a big team on this and we’re working really hard.

"At times it's a challenging task – very challenging – but we won't leave any stone unturned."

However, Park wouldn't rule out further deaths due to the cyclone.

"Please take it from me, we’re always going to have serious concerns for people until we locate them. That’s just normal. As police officers we have concerns for people until we locate them.

"I can’t stand here today and say I’m not worried about more fatalities."

The police have been unable to provide a breakdown of where those still unaccounted for are from. As of this afternoon, 346 people had still not been reached.