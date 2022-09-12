LIVE: Prince Harry pays tribute to 'granny' Queen Elizabeth II

Follow 1News' updates on Monday as the world continues to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II and welcomes the reign of King Charles III. Refresh the page for the latest.

People look at all of the tributes for Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor. (Source: 1News)

What you need to know

Queen Elizabeth II has died after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

She died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland.

Her coffin has arrived at Edinburgh after a six-hour journey from Balmoral.

King Charles III, formerly the Prince of Wales, is the new monarch.

8.39pm: Prince Harry has paid tribute to his "granny" with a touching message.

"In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen - and in mourning her loss - we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," the Duke of Sussex said in a statement.

"She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings - from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

"I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but my the world over.

"And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III."

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, look at the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle. (Source: Associated Press)

He also thanked the Queen for her "commitment to service", "sound advice" and "infectious smile".

"We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."

7.15pm: Royal visits have been warmly remembered by those on Fiji's Bau island.

Ratu Josefa Cakabau, a direct descendant of King Cakabau, who ceded Fiji’s sovereignty to the British in 1874, told 1News with pride he was a kava bearer for the Queen.

“From this household that is part of our training it’s no ordinary Fijian that can be a bearer of kava for the Queen it has to come from the Cakabau household. I was born to do that job and it was an honour,” he said.

7.10pm: "This is a very historic moment in time, and not just in New Zealand," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Seven Sharp.

"Many people have only ever known the Queen as our head of state and so that does make it a moment in history."

She said the one-off public holiday on September 26 provides New Zealanders with a "chance to reflect on the Queen's 70 years of service but also acknowledge our new king, King Charles".

6.56pm: Crowds which gathered at the village of Ballater fell silent and heads were bowed as Queen Elizabeth's coffin left for the final time, according to 1News US correspondent Anna Burns-Francis.

The township was where the Queen would pop down to buy her own meat at the butcher, and where King Charles III hikes nearby trails.

"It made it feel real," said one woman as she watched the hearse pass by.

Thousands of mourners gathered along winding country roads and broad open highways during the six-hour procession.

6.47pm: King Charles will call Clarence House home for the time being while major renovations are carried out at Buckingham Palace.

Clarence House is the former home of the Queen Mother.

Buckingham Palace will be reserved for official duties.

King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace on Friday. (Source: Associated Press)

6.26pm: A procession will be held up the Royal Mile where the coffin will be brought to St. Giles Cathedral, after which the Queen will lie in rest for 24 hours under continuous vigil which will offer members of the public the opportunity to pay their respects.

King Charles will join the procession with other royals, followed by a meeting with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. He will then head to Scotland's parliament where he will receive a Motion of Condolence.

The King's visit to Scotland is not just to be with his mother's coffin, but also a tour of the countries of the United Kingdom. It serves as a vital sign of unity amid a time of deep division.

A pedestrian walks past a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II that was installed on a shop wall following her death in Sydney, Australia. (Source: Associated Press)

5.13pm: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters she's aware the one-off public holiday marking the Queen's death will clash with South Canterbury Anniversary Day.

She said legislation dictates that the country can only celebrate one public holiday at a time.

"We have asked MBIE to reach out to the local leadership in South Canterbury because they do have the ability, should they choose, to move or celebrate their day on another day if they so choose but MBIE is giving that advice to the leadership."

4.27pm: 1News' Melissa Stokes took to the streets of London to ask locals if cancelling events is the best way to pay respect to the late monarch.

"One woman I met today got quite tearful saying the Queen would have wanted us to carry on because that’s the way she was," she wrote.

3.55pm: Hospitality New Zealand has welcomed the announcement of a public holiday on Monday September 26 to mark the Queen's death.

Queen Elizabeth II in 2020. (Source: Associated Press)

“We know every public holiday comes at a cost for hospitality and accommodation businesses due to having to pay penalty rates, but we believe this one-off day is worth it," chief executive Julie White said in a media release.

She said while it's unknown at this stage how many businesses will remain open on the day due to the extra costs involved, "on the end it’s up to each operator and business to gauge the effect of opening on their business and decide accordingly".

3.50pm: The Solomon Islands, meanwhile, has declared three days of mourning for its late head of state. It will also have a public holiday on September 12.

#Solomon Islands #PM, #Manasseh_Sogavare declares 3 official mourning days for #QueenElizabeth II from Mon 12th September 2022 through to Wed 14th September 2022. The first day of the Official mourning period, Mon 12th Sept 2022 will be observed as a Public Holiday. — Melanesian Spearhead Group of Economies (@MEconomies) September 11, 2022

3.28pm: New Zealand will have a one-off public holiday on Monday, September 26 to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a State Memorial Service, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

“As New Zealand’s Queen and much loved Sovereign for over 70 years, it is appropriate that we mark her life of dedicated public service with a State Memorial Service and a one-off public holiday,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“Queen Elizabeth II was an extraordinary person and I know many New Zealanders will appreciate the opportunity to both mark her death and celebrate her life."

The memorial service, which will be televised and live streamed, will be held in the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul on the same day.

“The decision to hold a one-off public holiday in the Queen’s honour is also in line with similar holidays in the UK and Australia, and is in keeping with what is an historic event,” Ardern said.

Ardern has also confirmed she will represent the country alongside Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro at Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London. The Prime Minister will depart New Zealand on Wednesday, September 14.

3.15pm: A sea of handmade cards from children paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England.

Messages to tribute Queen Elizabeth II, placed in front of Windsor Castle in Windsor. (Source: Associated Press)

3.10pm: While Australia has announced a one-off public holiday next week as a day of mourning for the late Queen, BusinessNZ is against the idea for New Zealand.

"Certainly I don't think there's any problem with a memorial, I think there'll be a lot of people who will be wanting to attend that but to add another public holiday, as I said, at a time when many businesses have struggled is a bridge too far," BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope told RNZ's Morning Report.

2.56pm: King Charles is expected to fly to Edinburgh to join his siblings as Queen Elizabeth's coffin lies in rest in the city's St. Giles cathedral.

He will also join senior royals for a vigil at the church before the late monarch's coffin is flown to London the following day, Reuters reports.

2.28pm: Queen Elizabeth's sprawling summer estate, Balmoral, was a "place to be normal" - riding her horses, picnicking, spending time with her family - without the constraints of Buckingham Palace, Reverend David Barr, of Glenmuick Church in nearby Ballater, said.

“When … she goes through those (Balmoral) gates, I believe the royal part of her stays mostly outside,’’ he said.

“As she goes in, she was able to be a wife, a loving wife, a loving mum, a loving gran and then later on a loving great gran — and aunty — and be normal.’’

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and their children, Prince Charles, right, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, pose for a photo on the lawn of Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, in 1960. (Source: Associated Press)

2.00pm: Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro has accepted an invitation to attend the Queen's funeral, according to Reuters.

1.55pm: The Duke of Sussex told mourners outside Windsor Castle it is now "lonely" without Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Harry made the admission as he met crowds of well-wishers outside the British monarch's former home.

Footage showed the royal telling onlookers in a conversation about grief it is "a lonely place up there now without her".

He added: "Every room she was in, we felt her presence throughout."

Harry was joined by his wife the Duchess of Sussex on his walkabout among mourners, along with his brother and his wife, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

1.40pm: The Dean of Westminster has described the Queen's fondness of the Abbey.

The Very Reverend David Hoyle, who will officiate the funeral service, said Westminster Abbey was where Elizabeth "took two sets of promises that really defined her life".

Her official state funeral service will take place at the Abbey on September 19.

1.30pm: Auckland mayor Phil Goff is among the many to sign a book of condolence for the late monarch.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff signs book of condolence for the Queen. (Source: Supplied)

“On behalf of Auckland Council and the people of Auckland, I want to pass on to the Royal family our sympathy and sense of loss for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” Auckland mayor Phil Goff said.

“For most of us, she was the Queen and Head of State for New Zealand over the entirety of our lives.

1.15pm: The photographer who took the final official images of Queen Elizabeth II has recalled the "lovely" time she spent with the monarch.

"It was just a lovely moment while we were waiting for those few minutes.

"It wasn't posed at all, it was just a nice natural moment where she just looked up and smiled and now also all the more poignant because it is one of the last pictures that was taken of her."

"Obviously she was very frail but she was very smiley and I got lots of smiles from her."

12.30pm: People wanting to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at the Houses of Parliament in London need to be prepared for a long wait.

Crowds watch as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passes Mercat Cross in Edinburgh (Source: Associated Press)

The government has published guidelines for people wishing to file past the late queen's closed coffin as it lies in state at the Palace of Westminster from 5pm Wednesday until 6.30am on September 19 (local time).

Visitors will have to pass through airport-style security and can only bring one small bag with one zipper opening. Larger bags can be stowed at a special facility — but only if there is space available.

The ministry advises people to bring essentials for a potentially long wait exposed to whatever elements an early fall day in London can throw at them.

12.15pm: Tucked away in a vault in Sydney is a handwritten letter by the Queen that won’t be read for another 63 years.

Penned by Queen Elizabeth II herself, no one knows what the document says. (Source: History of Sydney)

Addressed to whoever the city's mayor is in 2085, it was written upon the Queen Victoria Building's restoration in 1986 and was only to be opened 99 years later.

It’s widely believed that only the Queen herself knew what was written inside, with her closest advisers kept in the dark too.

11.15am: King Charles III, even as he mourned his late mother, got to work on Monday at Buckingham Palace, meeting with the secretary-general and other Commonwealth envoys.

Many in those nations are grappling with both affection for the queen and lingering bitterness over their colonial legacies, which ranged from slavery to corporal punishment in African schools to looted artifacts held in British cultural institutions.

Charles also met with Britain's new Foreign Secretary James Cleverly during the reception at Buckingham Palace.

10:55am: The Queen's legacy is exemplified by her close relationship with the late Māori queen, Dame Te Atairangikaahu, Kiingitanga spokesperson Ngira Simmonds told Breakfast on Monday.

Māori-Crown relations were wrought with tensions over land confiscation and invasion, Simmonds said.

However, the Queen "changed the narrative and changed how we interact with each other, mana to mana, ariki to ariki."

10.30am: NZ First leader Winston Peters says he doesn't want a public holiday to honour the Queen, urging the Government to "show some common sense".

"The last thing the Queen would expect is for us to have another day off when our economy and businesses are in such a fragile state."

It comes ahead of today's Cabinet meeting where they will discuss a potential memorial service and public holiday for New Zealand.

Australia's PM Anthony Albanese announced there will be a public holiday on September 22 for a national day of mourning.

9.55am: Photos from the Queen's coffin arriving in Edinburgh show crowds, fifteen deep in places, massed in the centre of Edinburgh.

Princess Anne curtsies the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it arrives at Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh (Source: Associated Press)

The coffin was draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland with a wreath on top made of flowers taken from the Balmoral estate including sweet peas, one of Elizabeth's favourites.

The journey from Balmoral was the first of a series of events leading up to the state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19.

9.30am: Tens of thousands of people are streaming in from every entrance to Windsor's Long Walk.

Locals told 1News' Joy Reid they've never seen anything like it. The crowds won't stop for days.

But it's not jam-packed like a concert. There's a one-way system and people's movement is constant and calm – a mix of grief and celebration.

8.45am: President Joe Biden has formally accepted an invitation to attend the state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden with the Queen in 2021 (Source: Associated Press)

The White House said on Monday NZT that the president will be accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden. The service will be held on September 19.

8.20am: British horse racing paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday as the late monarch’s favourite sport returned after a two-day pause following her death.

“No one person ever has, or ever will, do so much for so long for horse racing, than did her majesty the queen,” said Brough Scott, a former jockey turned TV presenter. “The sport worldwide will forever be in her debt.”

7.50am: In a sombre, regal procession, Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin was driven slowly through the Scottish countryside on Sunday (local time) from her beloved Balmoral Castle to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it arrives at Holyroodhouse (Source: Associated Press)

Mourners packed city streets and highway bridges or lined rural roads with cars and tractors to take part in a historic goodbye to the monarch who had reigned for 70 years.

The procession was a huge event for Scotland as the UK takes days to mourn its longest-reigning monarch, the only one most Britons have ever known.

7.45am: It'll be a tricky balancing act of embracing change and holding on to tradition but judging by the crowd's response, everyone is eager to invest in it, writes 1News' Melissa Stokes.

You can sense Brits sense of self is closely aligned with their royal family. Crowds pack into The Mall for the big occasions, and they gathered to mark all of the Queen's major life milestones from her wedding and coronation to her recent Jubilee, and now for her death.

They're unifying moments because she held the unique position of having the same relationship with absolutely everyone in the country.

7.30am: Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, will take care of the Queen's beloved corgis following her death.

A young Queen Elizabeth poses with one of her many corgis. (Source: Getty)

The late monarch was renowned for her love of dogs during her 70-year reign and in particular her love for corgis.

At the time of her death, she left behind four dogs; Corgis Sandy and Muick along with Candy the dorgi [a cross between a corgi and a dachshund] as well as Lissy, her prize-winning cocker spaniel that joined the royal family in January this year.

Members of the Wellington Welsh Corgi Club and their dogs went for a "royal walkabout" in Queen Elizabeth II Park yesterday.

7.00am: Cabinet will today discuss a potential memorial service and public holiday for New Zealand following the death of the Queen on Friday.

A Government spokesperson said on Sunday that Cabinet will consider options for both when it meets today.

On September 22 there will be a public holiday for a national day of mourning in Australia.

