Football Ferns pull off comeback win over Philippines

The Football Ferns have overcome a halftime deficit to beat the Philippines 2-1 in a friendly in California on Wednesday.

After conceding the opening goal of the match moments before the break to strong finish from Philippines star Sarina Bolden, the Kiwis responded positively in the second half.

Meikayla Moore levelled the score from the penalty spot before captain Ali Riley finished off a swift movement by her side to push ahead.

The result gives the Football Ferns their first set of consecutive victories since 2018, having previously downed Mexico 1-0 on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meikayla Moore celebrates her goal against the Philippines. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand will search for a third-straight win next month when they play Japan in Nagano on October 10 as part of their continued build-up to next year's World Cup on home soil in July.

Football Ferns 2 (Meikayla Moore 70', Ali Riley 83')

Philippines 1 (Sarina Bolden 45').

HT: 0-1