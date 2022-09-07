Football Ferns pull off comeback win over Philippines

Source: 1News

The Football Ferns have overcome a halftime deficit to beat the Philippines 2-1 in a friendly in California on Wednesday.

After conceding the opening goal of the match moments before the break to strong finish from Philippines star Sarina Bolden, the Kiwis responded positively in the second half.

Meikayla Moore levelled the score from the penalty spot before captain Ali Riley finished off a swift movement by her side to push ahead.

The result gives the Football Ferns their first set of consecutive victories since 2018, having previously downed Mexico 1-0 on Saturday.

Meikayla Moore celebrates her goal against the Philippines.

Meikayla Moore celebrates her goal against the Philippines. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand will search for a third-straight win next month when they play Japan in Nagano on October 10 as part of their continued build-up to next year's World Cup on home soil in July.

Football Ferns 2 (Meikayla Moore 70', Ali Riley 83')

Philippines 1 (Sarina Bolden 45').

HT: 0-1

FootballWomen's Sport

Popular Stories

1

Justin Bieber's NZ show expected to go ahead despite break - promoter

2

Māori high school students asked to perform karakia on human bones

3

Justin Bieber cancels world tour, citing health concerns

4

Waka Kotahi warns vehicle owners of targeted text message scam

5

Woman's body found in burnt-out car in Hawke's Bay - police

Latest Stories

Company fined over fatal crash caused by fertiliser dust

Foreign nuclear secrets found at Trump mansion - report

Kyrgios smashes two rackets after US Open quarter-final loss

Hairy situation at US Open: Fans removed for haircut in stands

Justin Bieber's NZ show expected to go ahead despite break - promoter

Related Stories

With mental health '100%' better, Wisnewski returns to Phoenix

Stunning backheel caps Lionesses’ big win to reach Euros final

Football Ferns end Europe tour with 0-0 draw against Wales