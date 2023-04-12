Football
Kiwi football clubs relish 'generational' upgrades for World Cup

Preparations for this year's FIFA World Cup have been a big boost for football clubs around the country.

Sixteen training bases are being established for the numerous nations staying here throughout the tournament which kicks off in just over three months time.

It means upgrades for facilities to FIFA standards that clubs such as East Coast Bays and their Director of Football Joe Hall will get to enjoy for years to come afterwards.

“We get a pretty generational upgrade of the club and a big improvement on what we do for our members,” Hall said.

East Coast Bays will be the home of World No.1 USA who plan to build a full training centre at the North Shore club – a makeover made possible by council, Government and FIFA funding.

“It means two and a half pitches redone, some lights to light them all up which hasn't been done here and we will be fortunate to have some of the best facilities around.”

On top of that, gender neutral changing rooms and also a unique request from the world champions.

“They will talk about directions they want the sprinklers to run in which isn't something we think about,” Hall added.

