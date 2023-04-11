With 100 days until World Cup, things 'starting to feel real'

The fact New Zealand is set to co-host the largest women's sporting event in the world in 100 days is "starting to feel real" for New Zealand Football president Johanna Wood.

Today marks 100 days until the tournament kicks off with this year's event being the first time 32 nations will compete in it.

Wood told 1News this morning the ball was well and truly starting to roll towards kick off.

"I think when we won the bid back in June 2020 it was the middle of winter, it was the middle of the night and it felt quite strange," Wood said.

"We were in lockdown so we didn't really know what to expect but as each of the milestones have occurred... it's certainly getting exciting and more real.

"I think we'll see a lot more action and activations as we head towards that opening game."

The Wellington crowd gathered at the friendly between NZ and USA. (Source: Photosport)

Despite the significant milestone, Wood said she still thinks Kiwis don't fully realise the gravity of having the women's FIFA World Cup in Aotearoa just yet but expects that to change quickly as final preparations ramp up.

"We have seen the increase in numbers viewing women's football and women's sport in general around the world but for us down here it's still perhaps not that real," she said.

Wood added there were positive signs of Kiwis coming on board already though with record crowds at the Football Ferns' recent games against the world champion US team in Wellington and Auckland.

"For that opening, it will definitely be a new record."

Organisers marked the milestone with the release of the tournament's "unity beat" for supports to get behind.

Fans at Eden Park this morning helped unveil the chant which will be used throughout the tournament to get crowds going in both host nations.

Panama celebrates after qualifying for this year's women's FIFA World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

"The Unity Beat — a powerful chant that will be a sound and symbol to celebrate greatness throughout the tournament — will be an inclusive and consistent part of the fan experience at the first-ever 32-nation FIFA Women’s World Cup," FIFA said in a statement.

"The Unity Beat captures the energy of the upcoming tournament and women’s football and was created with the inspiration and assistance of fans from Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand."

The women’s FIFA World Cup will take place from July 20 to August 20 with the opening match featuring the Football Ferns against 1995 winners Norway at Eden Park.

The final will be held at the tournament's largest venue — Stadium Australia in Sydney — a month later with the final release of tickets going on sale today from 2pm.