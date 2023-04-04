Football
Football Ferns unveil 'little bit different' World Cup kits

4:48pm
The Football Ferns model their World Cup playing kits.

The Football Ferns model their World Cup playing kits. (Source: Supplied)

The Football Ferns have unveiled their playing kits for the upcoming World Cup, featuring a teal stripe on their home jerseys and a handmade silver fern design on their away kit.

The jerseys will revealed this morning ahead of this year's tournaments and also confirmed NZF's previous announcement of the Football Ferns' shift away from using white shorts.

The traditional white shirt is now paired with teal shorts and a matching teal stripe down the sides of their jerseys while the black alternative strip features an all-over-print of a handmade Silver Fern pattern, which was created using a spray paint technique.

“The new jersey is epic, it’s just epic," centurion Hannah Wilkinson said.

“I also really, really love the fact that we have colour in our jerseys which is a little bit different."

The teal shorts will be the first time the Ferns will not be required to wear a playing kit that includes white shorts; a move that comes as part of the global shift away from female athletes wearing them.

"That of blue colour is an amazing change and even better the absence of white shorts now is fantastic for women with any kind of period anxiety," Wilkinson added.

"It’s always been something that women athletes, not just footballers, have had to deal with. In the end it just helps us focus more on performance and shows a recognition and appreciation of women’s health."

The kits will be used in the Football Ferns' upcoming friendlies against Iceland and Nigeria later this month - the team's final fixtures before the World Cup on home soil kicks off in July.

