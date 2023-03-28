Milly Clegg named in final Football Ferns squad before World Cup

Young Phoenix forward Milly Clegg has seen her impressive A-League season rewarded with a call up to the Football Ferns to the first time as part of the final squad to be named before this year's FIFA World Cup.

Head coach Jitka Klimkova named her 24-strong squad to play Iceland and Nigeria this morning where she included Clegg as well as goalkeepers Victoria Esson and Anna Leat, and forward Jacqui Hand, who all missed the previous international window with injury.

Clegg earned her selection after after a breakout season for club and country, including goals at both the U-17 and U-20 FIFA women’s World Cups.

Michaela Foster has also been named as part of the initial squad for the first time after being called up as a late injury replacement player during the February camp.

"It is great we are able to bring back some players we were missing with injury as well as introduce some new faces we have been keen to bring into the team," Klimkova said.

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova. (Source: Photosport)

"Milly Clegg is a player we have been watching for a long time and are looking forward to seeing her as part of the senior team after brilliant performances at the U-17 and U-20 FIFA Women's World Cups, as well as for her club.

"Mickey Foster came into the squad in the last camp as an injury replacement player and really impressed so we are delighted to call her up from the start of the tour for the first time.

"Vic Esson, Anna Leat and Jacqui Hand are back after they missed the last camp with injuries which is a great boost for us.

"Ria Percival was close to being able to return for this window but will be spending the time continuing her recovery with her club."

The two games are vital for the Football Ferns heading into the World Cup with the New Zealand side in a rut, having lost their last five games, conceding a combined 17 goals without scoring a single goal of their own.

Klimkova said the side knows the gravity of the games in Turkey.

“These games are both really good opportunities for us to test ourselves as well as look to implement some changes after the games last month," she said.

“The team were all disappointed with the results last month so I know can’t wait to get to Turkey and prove what we can do ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in a few months’ time.”

The Football Ferns play Iceland on Saturday 8 April and Nigeria on Wednesday 12 April, with both matches kicking off at 1am NZT.

Football Ferns Squad

Goalkeepers: Vic Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Mackenzie Barry, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Meikayla Moore, Grace Neville, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott, Kate Taylor

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson