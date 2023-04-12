Football
1News

Football Ferns' winless run reaches 10 games in loss to Nigeria

9:43am
Hannah Wilkinson chases the ball against Nigeria.

Hannah Wilkinson chases the ball against Nigeria. (Source: Photosport)

The Football Ferns' horrid run into this year's World Cup has continued this morning in Nigeria with their penultimate friendly before the tournament resulting in a 3-0 loss to Nigeria.

This morning's defeat in Turkey extends the Football Ferns' winless streak to 10; eight of those games have been losses while the other two were a goalless draw against the Czech Republic last February and last week's 1-1 draw with Iceland.

In that 10-match span, the Football Ferns have given up 27 goals while scoring just one.

Coach Jitka Klimkova said the next two months would be imperative to her side to get things right for the World Cup which kicks off on home soil with their opening game at Eden Park against former world champions Norway.

"I am glad that May and June we have committed to that training camp, and we will be together, will be connecting on and off the field more," Klimkova said.

"Those two months will make a difference."

On today's match, Klimkova said she was disappointed with her defence's lack of backbone as Nigeria managed to score either side of halftime before sealing the match in injury time.

"We gave up goals from the set plays and the cross," she said.

"The biggest improvement that we need to now look for is gritty defending in the box, we need to put bodies on the line the same way that they did."

It wasn't much better on attack with Klimkova noting they showed a lack of efficiency with the ball.

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova.

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova. (Source: Photosport)

"We had some chances and couldn't put the ball in net."

Adding to the Football Ferns' woes was the injury of Betsy Hassett who was assisted from the field midmatch with a suspected broken rib.

"We will evaluate her situation," Klimkova said.

With just 99 days to go and only a friendly against Vietnam in Napier left before the World Cup, it's not the only situation Klimkova needs to evaluate.

FootballWomen's SportFIFA World Cup

SHARE

More Stories

Kiwi football clubs relish 'generational' upgrades for World Cup

Kiwi football clubs relish 'generational' upgrades for World Cup

Sixteen training bases are being established for the numerous nations staying here throughout the tournament.

5:35am

2:13

USWNT captain praises NZ as 'fitting' host in World Cup letter

USWNT captain praises NZ as 'fitting' host in World Cup letter

Becky Sauerbrunn said she hopes the defending champions can be New Zealand's "second favourite" team after the Football Ferns at this year's tournament.

2:49pm

Football Ferns unveil 'little bit different' World Cup kits

Football Ferns unveil 'little bit different' World Cup kits

Tue, Apr 4

Phoenix take down Adelaide United after going 'back to basics'

Phoenix take down Adelaide United after going 'back to basics'

Wed, Mar 29

Milly Clegg named in final Football Ferns squad before World Cup

Milly Clegg named in final Football Ferns squad before World Cup

Tue, Mar 28

1:30

FIFA announces huge increase to prize money for Women's World Cup

FIFA announces huge increase to prize money for Women's World Cup

Sat, Mar 18

More Stories

Widow speaks out on devastating cancer treatment delays

Widow speaks out on devastating cancer treatment delays

Blair Vining was given 6-8 weeks to live, but told it would be a 12 week wait to see an oncologist.

10:00am

Tractor smashes into house on Auckland's North Shore

Tractor smashes into house on Auckland's North Shore

Police say no one was injured.

9:11am

Teen to have bariatric surgery as part of youth obesity programme

Teen to have bariatric surgery as part of youth obesity programme

7:59am

Hope for health staff crisis as thousands could emigrate with new changes

Hope for health staff crisis as thousands could emigrate with new changes

9:05am

'Scandalous' video of Dalai Lama asking boy to 'suck' his tongue

'Scandalous' video of Dalai Lama asking boy to 'suck' his tongue

Mon, Apr 10

Western special forces in Ukraine, leaked US documents say

Western special forces in Ukraine, leaked US documents say

9:36am

Latest

Popular

32 mins ago

Young Kiwi cyclist Fisher-Black scores first win of pro career

Young Kiwi cyclist Fisher-Black scores first win of pro career

10:00am

Widow speaks out on devastating cancer treatment delays

7:53

Widow speaks out on devastating cancer treatment delays

10:00am

Joe Biden lands in Belfast with vow to 'keep the peace'

3:19

Joe Biden lands in Belfast with vow to 'keep the peace'

9:43am

Football Ferns' winless run reaches 10 games in loss to Nigeria

Football Ferns' winless run reaches 10 games in loss to Nigeria

9:36am

Western special forces in Ukraine, leaked US documents say

Western special forces in Ukraine, leaked US documents say

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6