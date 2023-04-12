Football Ferns' winless run reaches 10 games in loss to Nigeria

The Football Ferns' horrid run into this year's World Cup has continued this morning in Nigeria with their penultimate friendly before the tournament resulting in a 3-0 loss to Nigeria.

This morning's defeat in Turkey extends the Football Ferns' winless streak to 10; eight of those games have been losses while the other two were a goalless draw against the Czech Republic last February and last week's 1-1 draw with Iceland.

In that 10-match span, the Football Ferns have given up 27 goals while scoring just one.

Coach Jitka Klimkova said the next two months would be imperative to her side to get things right for the World Cup which kicks off on home soil with their opening game at Eden Park against former world champions Norway.

"I am glad that May and June we have committed to that training camp, and we will be together, will be connecting on and off the field more," Klimkova said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Those two months will make a difference."

On today's match, Klimkova said she was disappointed with her defence's lack of backbone as Nigeria managed to score either side of halftime before sealing the match in injury time.

"We gave up goals from the set plays and the cross," she said.

"The biggest improvement that we need to now look for is gritty defending in the box, we need to put bodies on the line the same way that they did."

It wasn't much better on attack with Klimkova noting they showed a lack of efficiency with the ball.

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova. (Source: Photosport)

"We had some chances and couldn't put the ball in net."

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding to the Football Ferns' woes was the injury of Betsy Hassett who was assisted from the field midmatch with a suspected broken rib.

"We will evaluate her situation," Klimkova said.

With just 99 days to go and only a friendly against Vietnam in Napier left before the World Cup, it's not the only situation Klimkova needs to evaluate.