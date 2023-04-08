Football Ferns end goal drought in draw against Iceland

The Football Ferns have ended their eight-game goal drought thanks to a first half finish from Hannah Wilkinson in a 1-1 draw with World No.14 Iceland this morning in Turkey.

Wilkinson headed home a Michaela Foster corner in the 34th minute to cancel out an earlier header from Iceland's Dagny Brynjarsdottir and level the scores.

More significantly though, it ended a brutal scoreless run for the Football Ferns with it being their first goal in 561 minutes - their last being eight matches ago in a friendly against South Korea last November.

There was a sense the breakthrough was coming though with Jacqui Hand - playing her first international in six months - a constant threat and having some early attempts on goal blocked.

Their hard work came undone though in the 27th minute with Brynjarsdottir rising to meet a long throw in despite three defenders around her and sending the ball to the back of the net.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilkinson's reply minutes later was much better from the side as they made good on one of the many well-placed set pieces to equalise before the half.

Iceland went close to claiming a late winner with a shot from Svava Ros Guomundsdottir at the top of the box in the 88th minute but it was denied only because of a deflection from centre back Katie Bowen.

The Football Ferns also had some mixed team news from the match with midfielder Olivia Chance a new injury concern after going down clutching her knee at the end of the first half but welcoming a new face to their ranks with Wellington Phoenix youngster Milly Clegg handed a debut in the final moments of the match.

New Zealand plays one more game in Turkey on Wednesday morning NZT against Nigeria before returning home to prepare for the World Cup on home soil with one last friendly against Vietnam in Napier in early July.