St Lukes road rage shooting: Accused granted bail

One of the two men charged after a teenage girl was allegedly shot during a road rage incident in Auckland's St Lukes in May has been released on bail.

The man was initially denied bail at the Auckland District Court, but Justice Mark Woolford granted the man's lawyer's appeal at the High Court at Auckland today.

Members of the man's family were in court this morning. The judge acknowledged them.

The incident began between a hatchback and minivan about 9.50pm on May 16, with the hatchback sought by police afterwards.

The shooting allegedly happened after one of the vehicles "hard braked" in front of the other.

A 15-year-old girl was hospitalised with serious injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend has previously said that "we are fortunate this is not a homicide investigation".

The man was charged with wounding with reckless disregard and injuring with reckless disregard.