St Lukes road rage shooting: Accused granted bail

By Jordan Lane, Digital Reporter
34 mins ago
The man was initially denied bail at the Auckland District Court, but his appeal was granted today.

The man was initially denied bail at the Auckland District Court, but his appeal was granted today. (Source: 1News)

One of the two men charged after a teenage girl was allegedly shot during a road rage incident in Auckland's St Lukes in May has been released on bail.

The man was initially denied bail at the Auckland District Court, but Justice Mark Woolford granted the man's lawyer's appeal at the High Court at Auckland today.

Members of the man's family were in court this morning. The judge acknowledged them.

The incident began between a hatchback and minivan about 9.50pm on May 16, with the hatchback sought by police afterwards.

The shooting allegedly happened after one of the vehicles "hard braked" in front of the other.

A 15-year-old girl was hospitalised with serious injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend has previously said that "we are fortunate this is not a homicide investigation".

The man was charged with wounding with reckless disregard and injuring with reckless disregard.

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

