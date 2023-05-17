Police reveal what sparked road rage shooting of teen girl

Police this afternoon revealed details of a vehicle sought after a teenage girl was shot in an Auckland road rage incident last night.

A 15-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after being shot in St Lukes around 9.50pm on Tuesday.

The shooting happened after one of the vehicles "hard braked" in front of the other, Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend told media today.

Details of the vehicle where the shots came from were also released.

"The vehicle was a grey 2009 Mazda Axela licence plate NGL15," Friend said.

He added if anyone spots the car they should be "cautious" and call 111 immediately.

"We are fortunate this is not a homicide investigation," Friend said.

Police are considering releasing CCTV footage of the wanted Axela and said at this stage it doesn't appear to be gang related.

"We are unsure of the calibre of weapon used in the shooting," Friend said.

The teenager is recovering from her injuries and didn't require surgery. There were five family members in the minivan which was fired upon and one other person received moderate injuries not from gunfire.

Police said the two vehicles were travelling citybound on the Southern Motorway when the driver of the hatchback "has taken exception" to the minivan and started to drive in an aggressive manner.

"Both vehicles have continued onto the Northwestern Motorway and exited at St Lukes Rd," Friend said. "Around 10pm, near the intersection with Asquith Avenue, a firearm has been discharged towards the rear of the minivan.

"The offending hatchback has then fled the area.

"A teenage girl sitting in the back of this vehicle has been struck and has sustained serious injuries as a result."

Police were notified when the minivan stopped at a petrol station on Sandringham Rd.

The girl was taken to Auckland City Hospital with serious injuries but in a stable condition. Her family is "very shaken" after the shooting.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident at any stage.

Anybody who can assist in the investigation is asked to call 105.