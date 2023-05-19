New Zealand
1News

Men appear in court over road rage shooting that injured teen girl

By Yvonne Tahana, 1News Reporter
35 mins ago

(Source: 1News)

Two men arrested overnight have appeared in Auckland District Court this afternoon facing charges after a teenager was shot three times in a roadrage incident on Tuesday night.

A 25-year-old and a 26-year-old have been jointly charged with wounding with reckless disregard and injuring with reckless disregard.

The 26-year-old has also been charged with unlawful possession of ammunition. Both were granted interim name suppression.

Police say further charges or arrests can’t be ruled out.

Two were hurt after the minivan they were travelling at was shot at on St Lukes Road – the incident unfolding after a 2009 Mazda Axela took exception to the minivan on Auckland’s motorway.

Remarkably the 15-year-old girl who was shot did not need surgery, another family member was also injured and police said it was lucky that a homicide inquiry wasn’t underway.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said the victim’s family have been informed of the progress and police were continuing to support the whanau as they recovered from their ordeal.

“It is pleasing to see the progress in this investigation so far, and we hope that news of arrests will bring some reassurance to the wider community.

“Police reiterate we have no tolerance for this sort of incident that unfolded on Tuesday night.”

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

