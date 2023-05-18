New Zealand
1News

Car recovered after teen girl shot in St Lukes road rage incident

8:43am

Police have recovered a vehicle of interest after a teen girl was shot in a road rage incident in Auckland's St Lukes on Tuesday.

The shooting happened after one of the vehicles "hard braked" in front of the other, Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said yesterday, and the 15-year-old girl was hospitalised with serious injuries.

The incident began between a hatchback and minivan about 9.50pm on Tuesday, with the hatchback sought by police afterwards.

"Last night, Police executed a search warrant at a property on Kelvyn Grove, Hillpark," Friend said this morning. "Pleasingly, I can confirm the vehicle of interest in this investigation — the grey Mazda Axela — has been located and recovered at this address.

"No arrests have been made at this stage, however the investigation is continuing."

The girl has been discharged from hospital, Friend added.

"Police reassure the community that our investigation team is working to hold the person, or persons, responsible to account," he said, adding that police are reviewing CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

He also thanked members of the public who have been in contact about the incident.

"We continue to ask anyone who witnessed the events of Tuesday night to contact Police," Friend said.

"There will be people in the community that know who the occupants of the car were on Tuesday night.

"It's time to do the right thing and contact Police if they have information."

Friend had previously said that "we are fortunate this is not a homicide investigation".

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Car crashes into bollards outside North Shore Hospital ED

Car crashes into bollards outside North Shore Hospital ED

A 42-year-old man faces a number of charges in relation to the incident.

55 mins ago

Loafers Lodge: Fire design 'couldn't possibly have worked' as intended

Loafers Lodge: Fire design 'couldn't possibly have worked' as intended

Fire engineer Carol Caldwell told Breakfast something had "obviously" gone "tragically wrong" with the building's system.

7:54am

4:41

Person critical after vehicle, scooter collision in Auckland

Person critical after vehicle, scooter collision in Auckland

7:43pm

Guns, drugs seized as part of Auckland drug bust, 3 charged

Guns, drugs seized as part of Auckland drug bust, 3 charged

5:55pm

Wayne Brown 'softens' social spending cuts as part of council budget

Wayne Brown 'softens' social spending cuts as part of council budget

4:08pm

4:11

Seven arrests made after shots fired during March altercation

Seven arrests made after shots fired during March altercation

3:52pm

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

F1 cancels Italian Grand Prix because of deadly floods

F1 cancels Italian Grand Prix because of deadly floods

6 mins ago

Montana becomes first US state to ban TikTok

Montana becomes first US state to ban TikTok

26 mins ago

LIVE

Live stream: Fire boss quizzed on Wellington hostel blaze

Live stream: Fire boss quizzed on Wellington hostel blaze

47 mins ago

Police believe body found in Richmond Ranges is missing tramper

Police believe body found in Richmond Ranges is missing tramper

55 mins ago

Car crashes into bollards outside North Shore Hospital ED

Car crashes into bollards outside North Shore Hospital ED

9:15am

Vatuvei to be released from prison, join Warriors as mentor

Vatuvei to be released from prison, join Warriors as mentor
1
2
3
4
5
6