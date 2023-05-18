Car recovered after teen girl shot in St Lukes road rage incident

Police have recovered a vehicle of interest after a teen girl was shot in a road rage incident in Auckland's St Lukes on Tuesday.

The shooting happened after one of the vehicles "hard braked" in front of the other, Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said yesterday, and the 15-year-old girl was hospitalised with serious injuries.

The incident began between a hatchback and minivan about 9.50pm on Tuesday, with the hatchback sought by police afterwards.

"Last night, Police executed a search warrant at a property on Kelvyn Grove, Hillpark," Friend said this morning. "Pleasingly, I can confirm the vehicle of interest in this investigation — the grey Mazda Axela — has been located and recovered at this address.

"No arrests have been made at this stage, however the investigation is continuing."

The girl has been discharged from hospital, Friend added.

"Police reassure the community that our investigation team is working to hold the person, or persons, responsible to account," he said, adding that police are reviewing CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

He also thanked members of the public who have been in contact about the incident.

"We continue to ask anyone who witnessed the events of Tuesday night to contact Police," Friend said.

"There will be people in the community that know who the occupants of the car were on Tuesday night.

"It's time to do the right thing and contact Police if they have information."

Friend had previously said that "we are fortunate this is not a homicide investigation".