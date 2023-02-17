Football
1News

Football Ferns thumped again as Portugal send World Cup message

10:21pm
The Football Ferns look on during their loss to Portugal.

The Football Ferns look on during their loss to Portugal. (Source: Photosport)

The Football Ferns will head back to the drawing board after failing to deliver on their promise to beat Portugal this evening with another blowout loss where they couldn't find the back of the net.

The Ferns went down 5-0 in Hamilton tonight in one of their most disappointing results in recent years, especially given the confidence they had coming into the contest and the talent they had available for it.

Instead, it was World No.22 Portugal - who still have to qualify for the World Cup at next week's playoffs being hosted here - making a statement as they made Jitka Klimkova's side pay.

Jessica Silva opened the scoring in the 17th minute after linking up with a cross into the box before a rash challenge from Kate Taylor saw Portugal captain Dolores Silva convert a penalty into a goal minutes before halftime.

That wasn't to say the 24th-ranked Football Ferns didn't have their moments but as they have in the past they couldn't make the moments count like their opponents could and Portugal made them pay for it more in the second half.

Two goals in six minutes for Ana Capeta effectively sealed the match before Tatiana Pinto delivered the final blow in the 79th minute.

New Zealand doesn't have long to lick their wounds; two games against Argentina - ranked 29th in the world - await them next week on Monday and Thursday.

After that, there won't be room for promises or practice because the World Cup will be here and so too will the world's best.

FootballWomen's SportFIFA World Cup

SHARE

Latest

Popular

10:21pm

Football Ferns thumped again as Portugal send World Cup message

Football Ferns thumped again as Portugal send World Cup message

10:03pm

Blundell's ton gives Black Caps fighting chance against England

0:26

Blundell's ton gives Black Caps fighting chance against England

9:58pm

Tokyo Olympic bribery trial opens; accused accepts guilt

Tokyo Olympic bribery trial opens; accused accepts guilt

9:44pm

Leonardo DiCaprio 'not pleased' by jokes about dating young women

Leonardo DiCaprio 'not pleased' by jokes about dating young women

9:41pm

As it happened: Blundell brings Black Caps back from the brink

0:26

As it happened: Blundell brings Black Caps back from the brink

9:29pm

Protests hit multiple Iran cities for first time in weeks

Protests hit multiple Iran cities for first time in weeks
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

US star Morgan slams possible Saudi World Cup sponsorship deal

Hosts slam FIFA for reported Saudi sponsors of women's World Cup